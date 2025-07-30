Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cryptocurrency Price Today (July 30): Bitcoin Remains Below $119,000, XDC Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency Price Today (July 30): Bitcoin Remains Below $119,000, XDC Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on July 30 quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.88 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:45 AM (IST)

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below $119,000 early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 63 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. XDC Network (XDC) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 12 percent. BONK, on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 10 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.88 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.45 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,188.48, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.38 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.02 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,820.02, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.81 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.25 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 1.37 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2245. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 23.44.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.05 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $108.58. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,121.68.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.14, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.01 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 300.25.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $181.77, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.29 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 15,601.69.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (July 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.09977
24-hour loss: 11.59 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002701
24-hour gain: 10.13 percent

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.76
24-hour gain: 9.51 percent

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $3.40
24-hour gain: 5.08 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.3387
24-hour gain: 3.41 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (July 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002901
24-hour loss: 9.60 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03758
24-hour loss: 8.65 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.581
24-hour loss: 7.39 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $1.37
24-hour loss: 6.51 percent

Tezos (XTZ)

Price: $0.8538
24-hour loss: 6.31 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range between $117,000 and $19,000, along with altcoins following a similar trend. Apart from the FOMC meeting outcome, the market now focuses on the “Crypto Report” by the White House, recommending a regulatory framework for digital assets. Regulatory clarity, along with dovish comments from the Fed, could trigger a divisive move in Bitcoin, helping break the $120,000 resistance. However, a hawkish tone could lead to an extended consolidation near the $115,000 zone.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC is attempting a recovery after dipping to the $117,200 mark. It has shown a steady rebound, forming a series of higher lows and gradually approaching a key resistance zone around $118,100–$118,250. A clean breakout above this zone could pave the way for a move towards the $120K region. $296M was liquidated in the last 24 hours, with 70% coming from long positions. BTC ETFs saw an outflow after three consecutive days of inflow.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s resilience around the $119,000 level—after a sharp dip driven by a massive 80,000 BTC sell‑off—signals a period of healthy consolidation rather than weakness. The fact that BTC has recovered to this zone, with minimal intraday movement, underscores that broader market structure remains intact as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Fed’s policy meeting. Meanwhile, altcoins are experiencing notable pullbacks, especially in tokens like SUI, PEPE and ENA, which suggests ongoing profit‑taking following recent strength.” 

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently trading around $119,700, showing signs of stabilization after recent volatility. The price reflects cautious optimism among investors, with strong support seen near $117,000 and resistance approaching $121,000. Technical indicators remain neutral, while on-chain metrics suggest long-term holders are accumulating. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, institutional interest through ETFs continues to provide a bullish undertone. Market sentiment is watchful, awaiting U.S. Fed guidance and global economic signals. A breakout above $121K could confirm renewed momentum, while a dip below $117K may trigger short-term selling. Bitcoin's resilience near all-time highs underlines its role as a maturing digital asset in global finance.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin’s range-bound consolidation continues as the price remains stuck between $118,000 and $118,300 range. Despite the excessive price squeeze, the altcoins have been displaying strength by sustaining above the gained levels. While ETH price trades above $2800, XRP above $3 and BNB  above $800, Cardano slips below $0.8 along with SUI. The loser for the day include, BONK with over 10% drop followed by Pudgy Penguins with 8.91% and Ethena by over 7.42%. On the other hand, XDC Network leads the  gainers with over 11.5% jump followed by Pump.fun by 10.65% and Four by 9,86%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Opinion
