Cryptocurrency Price Today (January 7): Bitcoin Dips Below $93,000, JASMY Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $93,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 49 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The JasmyCoin (JASMY) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 19 percent. Midnight (NIGHT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.18 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.52 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $92,736.20, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.22 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,248.33, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.83 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.50 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1477. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 0.67 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $83.18. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.26, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.88 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $138.84, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.07 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (January 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

JasmyCoin (JASMY)

Price: $0.009034

24-hour gain: 19.11 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.65

24-hour gain: 6.32 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $27.57

24-hour gain: 4.06 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002497

24-hour gain: 2.43 percent

Cosmos (ATOM)

Price: $2.44

24-hour gain: 2.27 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (January 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.07836

24-hour loss: 7.32 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2866

24-hour loss: 5.60 percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $2.26

24-hour loss: 5.56 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.3632

24-hour loss: 5.14 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00001167

24-hour loss: 4.99 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is consolidating, with Bitcoin hovering near $92,600 after facing strong resistance around the $95,000 mark. Order book data indicates close to $100 million in sell pressure at those levels, temporarily capping the recent recovery. However, the broader setup remains constructive. Institutional demand continues to provide support, with Bitcoin spot ETFs attracting nearly $700 million in net inflows, strengthening the market’s foundation. For now, immediate resistance stands near $94,700, while support has shifted higher to around $91,500, keeping the bullish structure intact.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the last 24 hours, the macro environment has continued to provide a structurally supportive backdrop for crypto, even as near-term price reactions remain muted. Expectations of continued monetary accommodation have reinforced the global liquidity narrative, a key macro driver that has historically aligned with more constructive conditions for digital assets. Periods marked by an easing bias have often coincided with improved medium-term performance for crypto, supporting the view that policy support into 2026 remains an important theme.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC briefly pushed toward $95K but pulled back into the $92K–$93K range, reinforcing $95K as a key resistance level. Meanwhile, commodities showed strong momentum, with gold reclaiming $4,500 and silver surging above $80. Institutional interest remains firm as Bitcoin ETFs recorded their largest single-day inflow in nearly three months, totaling ~$697M on Monday. BTC holding above $92K keeps the broader structure intact, while a reclaim of $93.5K would help improve near-term market sentiment.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin’s move back toward the $94,000 area has encountered familiar resistance. The latest pullback toward $92,000 reinforces the idea that this remains a range-bound market. Price has shown resilience above prior support, but repeated failure to hold above $95,000 indicates persistent supply. It seems the large passive sellers are absorbing upside attempts. Liquidation data highlight the asymmetry in positioning: downside still carries heavier long exposure below the market, while upside exposure is thinner unless short positions are rebuilt. For now, Bitcoin appears stable but constrained, with $93,500-$95,000 as the key zone that will determine whether this recovery develops into a structural trend shift or remains a tactical bounce.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s ability to stay above the $90,000 to $92,000 band despite repeated intraday pullbacks signals that the market is absorbing supply rather than rolling over. The pause near $94,000 looks more like consolidation after a strong rally than loss of trend. While momentum has cooled during Asia hours and some traders are booking profits, fresh capital returning to the crypto market is preventing deeper retracements. What is notable is that long term holders are not distributing aggressively, which keeps the broader structure intact.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin’s move above $92,000 has revived optimism across the crypto market, with investors closely watching a mix of geopolitical risks, institutional adoption, and U.S. macroeconomic signals for the next catalyst. Tensions in Latin America are rising after the U.S. carried out an operation in Venezuela that led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro. Washington cited drug trafficking and migration concerns, while critics argue the move is tied to Venezuela’s oil resources. President Trump has since warned that other countries in the region, including Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico, could face similar pressure, adding a layer of geopolitical uncertainty that markets are monitoring closely.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “After a brief upswing, the Bitcoin bulls appear to have exhausted a bit as the price drops below $93,000 but has recovered from the local low close to $91,000. However, the other top altcoins continue to trade around the gains, displaying the growing strength among them. The top gainers for the day are Sui, Lighter, and XRP, with a rise of 13.71%, 12.89%, and 11.54%, respectively, followed by IOTA & BitTorrent with over a 10% rise each. Besides, MYX Finance maintains its bearish streak and plunges by over 16.67%, followed by Story and Midnight by over 4% each and Canton by 3.98%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.