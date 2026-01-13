Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (January 13): Bitcoin Rises Above $91,000, Story Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency Price Today (January 13): Bitcoin Rises Above $91,000, Story Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on January 13 (quick take): The global market cap rose to $3.13 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to remain above the $91,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 41 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Story (IP) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 20 percent. Lighter (LIT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 19 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.13 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.36 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $91,810.10, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.22 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,131.97, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.86 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 1.54 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1386. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.97 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.29. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.06, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.97 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $139.46, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.32 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (January 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $3.01
24-hour gain: 20.37 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $44.74
24-hour gain: 16.77 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.0547
24-hour gain: 11.54 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $642.49
24-hour gain: 11.22 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $5.92
24-hour gain: 8.35 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (January 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Lighter (LIT)

Price: $2.16
24-hour loss: 19.13 percent

Vrituals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $0.9673
24-hour loss: 8.81 percent

Render (RENDER)

Price: $2.37
24-hour loss: 8.23 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2858
24-hour loss: 6.53 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1415
24-hour loss: 5.58 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating near $91,000 after another attempt to break the $92,000 resistance, as markets await the upcoming U.S. CPI data. Consensus expectations point to headline inflation around 2.7% year-on-year. A softer CPI would boost rate-cut expectations, weaken the dollar, and support Bitcoin, while a hotter print could trigger short-term volatility and test BTC near the $90,000 support. Meanwhile, Ethereum is showing relative strength, holding firmly above $3,000. A sustained close above $3,250 could open the path toward a new all-time high.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Political pressure on the Federal Reserve intensified after the US Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, a move which created uncertainty in the market. This drove capital to assets like gold amidst broader negative sentiment with policy stability. Asian stock markets surged, including a record for Japan’s Nikkei, amid optimism over earnings prospects.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC briefly broke above $92K before pulling back toward $90K. The dip followed comments by Donald Trump, who announced a 25% tariff on any country trading with Iran, adding geopolitical uncertainty into markets. At the same time, traditional safe-haven assets rallied sharply, with gold surging past $4,500 and silver also rallying. BTC ETFs recorded over $650 million in net outflows over the past week, effectively erasing much of the optimism seen at the start of the year. From a technical perspective, a clean break above $92.5K could reignite upside momentum, while a loss of the $90.2K support would likely open the door to further downside.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin is trading around $91,000 on Tuesday to extend a phase of consolidation after the sharp volatility seen earlier this month. The world’s largest crypto asset moved between $90,000 and $92,300 in the latest session. This reflects a market that is neither decisively risk-on nor meaningfully risk-off. The immediate backdrop is a cautious recalibration of expectations around global monetary policy. With key US inflation data due this week, investors across asset classes are refraining from aggressive positioning and crypto markets are no exception.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is showing measured resilience as Bitcoin stalls near $91,000 and continues to defend critical levels, even as liquidity remains uneven across sessions. The consolidation around $92,000 reflects an environment where selling pressure has eased and capital is finding alternate directions, such as selective strength in major altcoins. Ethereum holding near the $3,100 zone with multiple chart patterns pointing toward a potential move higher underscores that broader participation has not entirely faded. XRP and other large caps are stable, while smaller assets adjust to current market structure.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of Bitcoin and how has it performed recently?

Bitcoin is trading around $91,000. It has been consolidating near this mark after attempting to break the $92,000 resistance, showing a slight 24-hour dip.

Which cryptocurrencies were the top gainers and losers in the last 24 hours?

Story (IP) was the biggest gainer with over a 20 percent jump. Lighter (LIT) was the biggest loser, experiencing a dip of over 19 percent.

What is the overall sentiment of the crypto market currently?

The Market Fear & Greed Index is at 41, which falls into the 'Neutral' category out of 100. This suggests a balanced market sentiment.

What factors are influencing the current crypto market conditions?

Factors include anticipation of US CPI data, geopolitical uncertainty from tariffs, outflows from BTC ETFs, and investigations into the Federal Reserve Chair.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget