Cryptocurrency Price Today (January 13): Bitcoin Rises Above $91,000, Story Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to remain above the $91,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 41 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Story (IP) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 20 percent. Lighter (LIT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 19 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.13 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.36 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $91,810.10, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.22 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,131.97, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.86 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 1.54 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1386. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.97 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.29. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.06, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.97 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $139.46, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.32 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (January 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $3.01

24-hour gain: 20.37 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $44.74

24-hour gain: 16.77 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.0547

24-hour gain: 11.54 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $642.49

24-hour gain: 11.22 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $5.92

24-hour gain: 8.35 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (January 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Lighter (LIT)

Price: $2.16

24-hour loss: 19.13 percent

Vrituals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $0.9673

24-hour loss: 8.81 percent

Render (RENDER)

Price: $2.37

24-hour loss: 8.23 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2858

24-hour loss: 6.53 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1415

24-hour loss: 5.58 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating near $91,000 after another attempt to break the $92,000 resistance, as markets await the upcoming U.S. CPI data. Consensus expectations point to headline inflation around 2.7% year-on-year. A softer CPI would boost rate-cut expectations, weaken the dollar, and support Bitcoin, while a hotter print could trigger short-term volatility and test BTC near the $90,000 support. Meanwhile, Ethereum is showing relative strength, holding firmly above $3,000. A sustained close above $3,250 could open the path toward a new all-time high.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Political pressure on the Federal Reserve intensified after the US Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, a move which created uncertainty in the market. This drove capital to assets like gold amidst broader negative sentiment with policy stability. Asian stock markets surged, including a record for Japan’s Nikkei, amid optimism over earnings prospects.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC briefly broke above $92K before pulling back toward $90K. The dip followed comments by Donald Trump, who announced a 25% tariff on any country trading with Iran, adding geopolitical uncertainty into markets. At the same time, traditional safe-haven assets rallied sharply, with gold surging past $4,500 and silver also rallying. BTC ETFs recorded over $650 million in net outflows over the past week, effectively erasing much of the optimism seen at the start of the year. From a technical perspective, a clean break above $92.5K could reignite upside momentum, while a loss of the $90.2K support would likely open the door to further downside.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin is trading around $91,000 on Tuesday to extend a phase of consolidation after the sharp volatility seen earlier this month. The world’s largest crypto asset moved between $90,000 and $92,300 in the latest session. This reflects a market that is neither decisively risk-on nor meaningfully risk-off. The immediate backdrop is a cautious recalibration of expectations around global monetary policy. With key US inflation data due this week, investors across asset classes are refraining from aggressive positioning and crypto markets are no exception.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is showing measured resilience as Bitcoin stalls near $91,000 and continues to defend critical levels, even as liquidity remains uneven across sessions. The consolidation around $92,000 reflects an environment where selling pressure has eased and capital is finding alternate directions, such as selective strength in major altcoins. Ethereum holding near the $3,100 zone with multiple chart patterns pointing toward a potential move higher underscores that broader participation has not entirely faded. XRP and other large caps are stable, while smaller assets adjust to current market structure.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.