Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $88,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 31 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The UNUS SED LEO (LEO) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 6 percent. Midnight (NIGHT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 10 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.96 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.74 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $87,448.98, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.01 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,971.73, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.10 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 4.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1180. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 1.59 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.71. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.82, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.10 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $124.81, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.57 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (January 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.68

24-hour gain: 5.98 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1571

24-hour gain: 5.87 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $1.69

24-hour gain: 5.16 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.0425

24-hour gain: 4.79 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.74

24-hour gain: 4.57 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (January 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.08634

24-hour loss: 9.43 percent

Lighter (LIGHT)

Price: $2.51

24-hour loss: 9.42 percent

Injective (INJ)

Price: $4.18

24-hour loss: 6.56 percent

Cardano (ADA)

Price: $0.3318

24-hour loss: 5.52 percent

Ondo (ONDO)

Price: $0.3556

24-hour loss: 5.18 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto market consolidation continues as Bitcoin remains accumulated within a tight range between $87,500 and $88,000. As a result, the altcoins within the top 10 are also trading below their respective resistance levels, thereby squeezing volatility to a large extent. However, the global market cap is slowly approaching the $3T mark after a rise of nearly 1.66% in the past 24 hours to reach $2.99T. The top gainers for the day are MYX Finance, Chiliz, Canton, and UNUS SED LEO, which surged by over 6% each. On the other hand, Midnight plunges by over 9.27%, followed by Lighter by 8% and Injective by 6.18%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.