Cryptocurrency Price Today (January 1): Bitcoin Beings 2026 On A Mellow Note, Dips Below $88,000

Cryptocurrency price on January 1 (quick take): The global market cap dipped to $2.96 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $88,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 31 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The UNUS SED LEO (LEO) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 6 percent. Midnight (NIGHT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 10 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.96 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.74 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $87,448.98, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.01 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,971.73, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.10 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 4.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1180. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 1.59 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.71. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.82, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.10 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $124.81, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.57 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (January 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.68
24-hour gain: 5.98 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1571
24-hour gain: 5.87 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $1.69
24-hour gain: 5.16 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.0425
24-hour gain: 4.79 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.74
24-hour gain: 4.57 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (January 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.08634
24-hour loss: 9.43 percent

Lighter (LIGHT)

Price: $2.51
24-hour loss: 9.42 percent

Injective (INJ)

Price: $4.18
24-hour loss: 6.56 percent

Cardano (ADA)

Price: $0.3318
24-hour loss: 5.52 percent

Ondo (ONDO)

Price: $0.3556
24-hour loss: 5.18 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto market consolidation continues as Bitcoin remains accumulated within a tight range between $87,500 and $88,000. As a result, the altcoins within the top 10 are also trading below their respective resistance levels, thereby squeezing volatility to a large extent. However, the global market cap is slowly approaching the $3T mark after a rise of nearly 1.66% in the past 24 hours to reach $2.99T. The top gainers for the day are MYX Finance, Chiliz, Canton, and UNUS SED LEO, which surged by over 6% each. On the other hand, Midnight plunges by over 9.27%, followed by Lighter by 8% and Injective by 6.18%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current market sentiment for cryptocurrencies?

The Market Fear & Greed Index is at 31, indicating a 'Fear' sentiment. This suggests investors are generally cautious about the market.

How did Bitcoin perform in the last 24 hours?

Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $88,000, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.01 percent. Its price stood at $87,448.98 at the time of writing.

Which cryptocurrency saw the biggest gain and biggest loss?

UNUS SED LEO was the biggest gainer with nearly 6 percent increase, while Midnight saw the biggest loss with over 10 percent dip in the last 24 hours.

What is the global crypto market cap and its recent trend?

The global crypto market cap is $2.96 trillion, showing a 24-hour dip of 0.74 percent. It's slowly approaching the $3 trillion mark.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
