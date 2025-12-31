Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $88,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 32 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Canton (CC) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 20 percent. Midnight (NIGHT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.99 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.26 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $88,395.63, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.48 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,974.77, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.33 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.15 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1230. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.06 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $78.11. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.86, seeing a 24-hour jump of 0.32 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $125.51, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.83 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 31)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1479

24-hour gain: 19.23 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.04067

24-hour gain: 10.51 percent

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.1228

24-hour gain: 9.18 percent

Humanity Protocol (H)

Price: $0.1861

24-hour gain: 8.78 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $1.60

24-hour gain: 8.39 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 31)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.08805

24-hour loss: 8.49 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.11

24-hour loss: 4.52 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.05885

24-hour loss: 4.48 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.01063

24-hour loss: 4.17 percent

Pippin (PIPPIN)

Price: $0.4084

24-hour loss: 3.63 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “As we close the final day of the year, the crypto industry indicates a balanced sentiment globally with some restrictive factors in few parts of the world being overshadowed by optimism around new economic developments. Bitcoin witnessed a liquidation of $143.55 million in the past 24 hours. Risk off assets such as Gold, which have had a good run in the last few months, also saw a decline before modestly rebounding.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin remains range-bound amid thin year-end trading, hovering between $85,000 and $90,000. The lack of a decisive breakout reflects muted participation as markets head into the holiday period. While US equity markets have staged a rebound, Bitcoin is showing signs of a gradual, steady recovery rather than strong momentum. A nearly 50% drop in open interest suggests many traders have moved to the sidelines. A sustained weekly close above $94,000 could pave the way toward $101,000 and $108,000, though resistance remains strong. On the downside, $84,000 continues to be a key support level.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is navigating a range-bound finish to the year as Bitcoin steadies just below $89,000 and struggles to clear resistance near $90,000. While recent gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Dogecoin reflect selective buying, thin year-end liquidity and persistent ETF outflows have kept price from establishing a clear breakout. The failure to sustain levels above $89,000 highlights that investors remain cautious even as traders eye technical triggers heading into 2026. Macro signals from the Federal Reserve minutes and broader macro conditions are shaping near-term behaviour, with policy expectations and flow dynamics outweighing purely sentiment-driven moves.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto markets continue to consolidate within a narrow range, with the prices of the cryptos rising marginally. Bitcoin price surges above $88,500, while Ethereum refrains from rising above $3,000. The other top cryptos have also been restricted below their respective resistance, which could compel them to close the yearly trade within an accumulated range. The top gainers for the day are Canton and DoubleZero, with 15.93% and 11.26%, followed by Chilliz and Humanity Protocol by 8.75% and 7.87%. Besides, Sky, Morpho, pippin and Mantle drop by over 3% each, followed by Curve DAO, Flare, and Algorand, by 2% each.”

