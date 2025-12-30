Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $87,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 29 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The PIPPIN token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 4 percent. Story (IP) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.96 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.38 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $87,377.84, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.39 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,945.82, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.34 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.24 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1233. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 0.85 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $78.10. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.86, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.80 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $123.93, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.75 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pippin (PIPPIN)

Price: $0.4296

24-hour gain: 3.60 percent

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.0967

24-hour gain: 2.92 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.55

24-hour gain: 2.30 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $8.67

24-hour gain: 2.17 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $26.36

24-hour gain: 1.62 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $1.50

24-hour loss: 7.23 percent

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.1139

24-hour loss: 7.18 percent

Jupiter (JUP)

Price: $0.1861

24-hour loss: 7 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $0.4546

24-hour loss: 6.83 percent

Immutable (IMX)

Price: $0.2265

24-hour loss: 6.74 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin and Ethereum are consolidating after failing to reclaim the key $90,000 and $3,000 levels, respectively. While thin liquidity initially supported the upside, a lack of follow-through buying capped the move. That said, on-chain data shows long-term Bitcoin holders accumulating again for the first time since July, a constructive signal for the broader trend. With precious metals seeing a pullback, capital rotation into crypto could strengthen momentum. Currently trading near $87,200, Bitcoin faces resistance at $89,700, while $86,000 now acts as a firm support zone.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the past 24–25 hours, global markets have remained firmly in macro-watch mode, with investors reacting more to liquidity signals and geopolitics than asset-specific narratives. Expectations of easier monetary policy in the U.S. and other major economies continue to anchor risk sentiment. While rate-cut optimism has supported equities and precious metals, it has not yet translated into aggressive risk-taking across crypto, largely due to thin year-end liquidity and profit-taking after a strong 2025 run.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin moving back above the 90,000 level points to improving confidence, but the more important signal is how the market is positioning rather than chasing price. Rising stablecoin balances on exchanges indicate that capital is already deployed and waiting for clearer direction. As we head into 2026, Bitcoin’s trajectory will be shaped by liquidity conditions, institutional flows and the ability of the market to sustain accumulation beyond short term rallies. If exchange outflows continue and leverage remains disciplined, this phase of consolidation could evolve into a stronger and more durable uptrend.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Growth comes from breadth rather than hype. Bitcoin remains the sector’s foundation, rising above $150,000 by 2026 while ceding dominance to expanding activity across other networks. Infrastructure-first blockchains like Ethereum and Solana strengthen their positions as developers favor neutrality and composability over branding. Corporate adoption deepens, particularly in payments and financial services, driving stablecoin usage through improved distribution rather than speculation. DeFi evolves toward consolidation, concentrating liquidity and influence among a few major platforms.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The bears yet again have restricted the Bitcoin price rally below $90,000 as the token maintains its trade around $87,000 after a rejection. With this, Ethereum also dropped below $3000, Solana trades around $123, Cardano around $0.35 and Dogecoin around $0.123. The top gainers for the day are Midnight, with over a 6.5% jump, followed by UNUS SED LEO, with a 2.43% rise and pippin and MYX Finance by over 1% each. Besides, Jupiter, SPX6900, and Toncoin plunged by over 7% each, followed by DoubleZero, Pudgy Penguins, Cardano, and a few more by over 6% each.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.