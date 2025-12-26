Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $88,000 mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 27 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. DoubleZero (2Z) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 7 percent. MemeCore (M) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.99 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.83 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $88,853.76, registering a 24-hour gain of 1.44 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,969.15, marking a 24-hour jump of 1.02 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 2.29 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1255. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 1.94 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $77.61. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.86, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.24 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $122.81, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.33 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.1217

24-hour gain: 7.59 percent

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $608.76

24-hour gain: 6.47 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.36

24-hour gain: 5.94 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.3977

24-hour gain: 4.35 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.1412

24-hour gain: 4.32 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.34

24-hour loss: 7 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.102

24-hour loss: 4.24 percent

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.08082

24-hour loss: 3.68 percent

Filecoin (FIL)

Price: $1.25

24-hour loss: 2.77 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $38.83

24-hour loss: 2.66 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is showing renewed strength, rising nearly 3% within a short span as broader market sentiment turns positive. The move suggests a delayed “Santa Rally,” with buying interest returning across major assets. Sustained trading volumes from here could confirm a shift in trend. Currently trading above $89,200, Bitcoin is testing resistance near $89,700. A clean break above this level would open the door for an extended rally toward the $100,000 mark. On the downside, $87,000 now serves as an important support zone, helping anchor the current move.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the past 24 hours, global macro developments have reinforced how crypto is intertwined with monetary policy, currency markets, and liquidity dynamics. Diverging central bank actions, particularly Japan signaling continued tightening while other major economies remain cautious, have increased FX volatility. This divergence reinforces Bitcoin’s relevance as a neutral, non-sovereign asset operating outside national policy frameworks.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC bounced 1.6% from $87K toward $89K. Today, around $28B in crypto options, including $23.7B in Bitcoin, are set to expire. Until then, prices may mostly move sideways in a volatile range as market makers hedge positions and pin BTC near key levels. Once the expiry is complete, this pressure might fade. A quick dip to trigger stop-losses is possible, but large expiries are often neutral-to-bullish. Currently, BTC has support at $87K and resistance at $89K.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin continues to drift in thin holiday conditions, settling back toward the $86,000–$88,000 zone with little urgency from either buyers or sellers. ETF flows remain negative, liquidations are steady but controlled, and sentiment indicators have stayed pinned in extreme fear for nearly two weeks without provoking a reversal. This points to a market waiting for liquidity and conviction to return rather than one actively repricing fundamentals.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s ability to consolidate around key price levels while stablecoin supply continues to hit record highs points to strong capital readiness in the market. This combination often precedes renewed momentum as sidelined liquidity looks for entry. For investors, this phase is best used to stay invested with a long term view, accumulate gradually during consolidation, and focus on disciplined portfolio positioning as Bitcoin’s structural growth story continues to strengthen toward the end of 2025.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “The crypto market is currently cooling off, marked by consolidation instead of panic selling. Bitcoin (BTC $88,000) is trading sideways within the $84,000–$94,000 band as investors weigh macro uncertainty and thin year-end liquidity. Ethereum (ETH ~$3,050) remains resilient above $2,900, supported by strong staking participation and expanding Layer-2 adoption. Large-cap altcoins such as BNB ($610), Solana ($95), and XRP ($0.72) show selective strength, with capital rotating toward liquid, fundamentally strong assets. Ongoing ETF inflows and stablecoin growth continue to act as a structural cushion, keeping the broader outlook cautiously constructive despite subdued short-term momentum.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto markets maintain their range-bound accumulation, wherein the cryptos are defending their respective support range. With this, Bitcoin price rises above $89,000, Ethereum below $3000, XRP around $1.83, and Solana close to $121.5. No major change is recorded in the past 24 hours as the global market capitalisation remains stuck at $2.96 trillion while the average crypto RSI is around 51. Despite the sideways trend, the top gainers for the day include DoubleZero with over an 11.27% jump, followed by Maple Finance by 9.69% and Merlin Chain and pippin by over 5% each.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.