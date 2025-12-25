Bitcoin (BTC) rose above the $87,000 mark on Christmas Day, with its price at $87,702.81 at the time of writing.
Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 25): Bitcoin Shares Mellow Christmas Cheer, Rises Above $87,000
Cryptocurrency price on December 25 (quick take): The global market cap rose to $2.96 trillion.
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $87,000 mark on Christmas Day. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 28 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Canton (CC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 18 percent. NEXO became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 2 percent.
The global crypto market cap stood at $2.96 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.63 percent.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today
Bitcoin price stood at $87,702.81, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.81 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Today
ETH price stood at $2,938.84, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.41 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today
DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.75 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1283. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Today
Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.17 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.15. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.
Ripple (XRP) Price Today
XRP price stood at $1.86, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.28 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.
Solana (SOL) Price Today
Solana price stood at $122.33, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.73 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.
Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 25)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:
Canton (CC)
Price: $0.1066
24-hour gain: 18.25 percent
Conflux (CFX)
Price: $0.07606
24-hour gain: 10.35 percent
Zcash (ZEC)
Price: $444.71
24-hour gain: 8.74 percent
Dash (DASH)
Price: $39.57
24-hour gain: 7.21 percent
Starknet (STRK)
Price: $0.08371
24-hour gain: 6.89 percent
Top Crypto Losers Today (December 25)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:
Nexo (NEXO)
Price: $0.09129
24-hour loss: 1.38 percent
Morpho (MORPHO)
Price: $1.15
24-hour loss: 1.24 percent
Tron (TRX)
Price: $0.2802
24-hour loss: 1.11 percent
pippin (PIPPIN)
Price: $0.4899
24-hour loss: 0.85 percent
Bitget Token (BGB)
Price: $3.46
24-hour loss: 0.74 percent
Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.
