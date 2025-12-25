×

Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 25): Bitcoin Shares Mellow Christmas Cheer, Rises Above $87,000

Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 25): Bitcoin Shares Mellow Christmas Cheer, Rises Above $87,000

Cryptocurrency price on December 25 (quick take): The global market cap rose to $2.96 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $87,000 mark on Christmas Day. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 28 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Canton (CC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 18 percent. NEXO became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 2 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.96 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.63 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $87,702.81, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.81 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,938.84, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.41 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.75 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1283. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.17 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.15. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.86, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.28 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $122.33, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.73 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1066
24-hour gain: 18.25 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.07606
24-hour gain: 10.35 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $444.71
24-hour gain: 8.74 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $39.57
24-hour gain: 7.21 percent

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.08371
24-hour gain: 6.89 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Nexo (NEXO)

Price: $0.09129
24-hour loss: 1.38 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.15
24-hour loss: 1.24 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.2802
24-hour loss: 1.11 percent

pippin (PIPPIN)

Price: $0.4899
24-hour loss: 0.85 percent

Bitget Token (BGB)

Price: $3.46
24-hour loss: 0.74 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Bitcoin's price on Christmas Day?

Bitcoin (BTC) rose above the $87,000 mark on Christmas Day, with its price at $87,702.81 at the time of writing.

How did the overall crypto market perform on Christmas Day?

The global crypto market cap saw a 24-hour jump of 0.63 percent, reaching $2.96 trillion. The Fear & Greed Index stood at 28 (Fear).

Which cryptocurrency was the biggest gainer on December 25th?

Canton (CC) was the biggest gainer, with a 24-hour jump of over 18 percent, reaching a price of $0.1066.

Which cryptocurrency was the biggest loser on December 25th?

Nexo (NEXO) was the biggest loser, experiencing a 24-hour dip of nearly 2 percent, trading at $0.09129.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
