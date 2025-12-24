Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 24): Bitcoin Dips Below $87,000, PIPPIN Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $87,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 27 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. PIPPIN became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 31 percent. Midnight (NIGHT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 16 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.93 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.55 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $86,931.39, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.37 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,933.53, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.82 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.55 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1270. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.03 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $75.82. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.84, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.64 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $121.30, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.50 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pippin (PIPPIN)

Price: $0.4976

24-hour gain: 31.27 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.0902

24-hour gain: 4.73 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.06615

24-hour gain: 3.17 percent

Algorand (ALGO)

Price: $0.111

24-hour gain: 1.28 percent

Immutable (IMX)

Price: $0.2256

24-hour gain: 1.18 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.07716

24-hour loss: 16.01 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.001688

24-hour loss: 8.07 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $5.65

24-hour loss: 5.65 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.06

24-hour loss: 4.66 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $208.10

24-hour loss: 4.45 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating at the $87,300 mark as the holiday season thins liquidity. Traders are closely watching Friday’s $23.6 billion Bitcoin options expiry, keeping volatility on the higher end. Additionally, the delayed third-quarter economic growth print also brought uncertainty in the market, creating a favourable environment for traders going short. That said, the options expiry is expected to clear a large amount of leverage from the system, often setting the stage for a directional move. For now, $90,000 remains the key upside hurdle, while the $85,500 zone continues to provide solid support.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the past 24 hours, crypto markets have continued to reflect their close linkage with global liquidity conditions, even as the long-term investment case strengthens. Broad monetary easing across major economies signals concern around slowing growth rather than renewed economic momentum. These rate cuts are largely defensive, aimed at supporting fragile demand and managing rising debt levels, keeping liquidity expectations volatile and directly influencing crypto price action.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC saw a liquidity-driven dip to ~$86.8K, briefly falling below $87K before rebounding and consolidating. Low volume and thin liquidity amplified intraday swings, but buyers defended the lows. BTC continues to trade sideways, lagging broader markets as gold and metals hit record highs and U.S. equities edged up. Meanwhile, Open interest in BTC and ETH perpetuals has declined materially, reducing leverage and increasing volatility risk ahead of a record options expiry on Deribit.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin has slipped back below $88,000, but the price action looks more like year-end pressure playing out in thin markets. Spot declines have been relatively contained, particularly compared with the sharper drawdowns observed in crypto-related equities and digital-asset treasury stocks. This suggests forced or discretionary selling rather than a fresh shift in conviction. The decline in open interest in BTC and ETH perpetuals indicates that leverage is steadily decreasing, thereby making prices more sensitive to incremental flows.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s recent attempts to reclaim key resistance near $90,000 have stalled, leaving price action range-bound and risk sentiment elevated with broader crypto markets showing flat to bearish dynamics and intermittent outflows from major BTC products. In this environment, disciplined positioning and risk management are paramount. Investors should use this consolidation phase to reassess exposure, favour strategic allocation over speculative leverage, and remain patient for breakout confirmation before increasing positions.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is trading cautiously around $88k–$89k after failing to sustain a rebound above $90k, with thin year-end volumes and investor caution ahead of key U.S. inflation and GDP data. Short-term technicals remain neutral, with support near $86k and resistance between $90k–$95k; a decisive move above $95k–$100k would signal renewed bullish momentum. Broader sentiment is shaped by macro factors, especially Fed policy. Long-term outlook remains constructive, supported by post-halving supply scarcity and growing institutional adoption, while altcoins largely track Bitcoin’s direction amid ongoing volatility.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin continues to trade within the consolidated phase as it is being held between $87,000 and $87,500. As a result, markets also remain accumulated within a range but face a small pullback as Ethereum slips below $3000. Meanwhile, XRP sustains above $1.8, Cardano above $0.36, and Dogecoin above 0.128, but the Solana price trades around $122 as upward pressure intensifies. pippin (PIPPIN) price leads the top gainers with nearly a 35% jump, followed by Canton by 7.87% and XDC Network, Algorand & Immutable by over 1% each. Besides, Midnight plunges over 19.72%, MYX Finance and Mantle by over 8.5% each, and Pump.fun by 7.15%.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.