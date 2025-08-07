Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 7): Bitcoin Remains Below $115,000, PUMP Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, didn’t rise above $115,000 early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 52 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Pump.fun (PUMP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. Litecoin (LTC), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.76 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.94 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $114,819.45, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.52 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,532.21, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.47 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.41 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2003. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.06 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.82. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9.701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour jump of 5.26 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $162.01, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.05 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.00341

24-hour loss: 7.26 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $0.5552

24-hour gain: 12.17 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $0.8986

24-hour gain: 3.16 percent

IOTA (IOTA)

Price: $0.1843

24-hour gain: 0.70 percent

VeChain (VET)

Price: $0.02312

24-hour gain: 0.29 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 7)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002375

24-hour loss: 5.87 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2025

24-hour loss: 5.68 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.2779

24-hour loss: 5.66 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $117.14

24-hour loss: 4.48 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03292

24-hour loss: 4.28 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is showing signs of trend reversal, trading around the $114,800 levels. BTC is forming a higher low, which is an indication of growing bullish momentum in the near term. In addition, the declining dollar strength to 98.5 is also bringing fresh capital into the crypto market, helping build momentum. While resistance remains at $116,000, BTC’s support stands above $113,700. On the other hand, Solana could be in focus as on-chain activity hit all-time highs with transactions per second averaging at 1318 per second.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC is trading in a tight range near the support area around $113.5k. While the market is still looking bullish on a larger time frame, in the short term, it seems like the market is not ready to decide the direction of its next move. After 4 consecutive days of outflows, BTC ETFs saw an inflow of $50M. In a global development, Indonesia and Brazil are exploring the establishment of national Bitcoin reserves, with Brazil’s lower house scheduled to hold its first public hearing on the proposal on August 20.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is currently testing a crucial resistance zone around $114,000, a level that could determine the near-term momentum. While short-term technicals hint at consolidation, the broader picture tells a different story. Growing institutional inflows, ETF traction, and macro tailwinds are supporting long-term bullish projections. Meanwhile, Ethereum is at a critical juncture while on-chain activity remains strong, soaring open interest and divided institutional sentiment are creating a high-stakes setup.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Bitcoin is facing some resistance at $115,000 level due to ongoing uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions. At this level, crypto funds registered positive inflows of $50M for the first time this week, signalling buying-the-dip activity. Altcoins like ETH, XRP, and SOL registered healthy gains between 1.5%-3%. The market will remain under pressure as the tariff war escalates and stagnation fears loom over the US economy.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The Bitcoin price maintains a range-bound consolidation after recovering from the lows below $112,000. With this, most of the top altcoins like ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL & DOGE are trading within a tight accumulated range with an average rise of 1.5% to 2.5%. In the meantime, POL (prev. MATIC) remains the top gainer for the day with a rise of over 10.46%, followed by DeXe, Pudgy Penguins & Sky, which surged by over 8.29%, 7.33%, & 6.80%. On the other hand, Mantle and Story plunged by over 2.88% & 2.65%, followed by Monero, which plunged by 1.12%.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin is in a healthy consolidation phase, much like a spring being compressed, with tension building beneath the surface. This range-bound action is shaking out weak hands while setting the stage for a powerful expansion. As long-term fundamentals remain intact, this quiet phase is not weakness but energy accumulating before the next breakout. Patience will be rewarded.”

