Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 5): Bitcoin Remains Below $115,000, MNT Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below the $115,000 early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 55 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Mantle (MNT) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 24 percent. Toncoin (TON), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 5 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.72 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.34 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $114,411.56, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.13 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,532.21, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.47 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.41 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2003. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.06 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.82. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9.701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.98, seeing a 24-hour jump of 5.26 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $162.01, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.05 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 5)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $0.9044

24-hour loss: 23.45 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $0.5552

24-hour gain: 12.17 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $124.23

24-hour gain: 7.45 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003098

24-hour gain: 8.19 percent

POL (POL)

Price: $0.2168

24-hour gain: 7.67 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 5)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $3.36

24-hour loss: 5.21 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002549

24-hour loss: 4.59 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $0.7554

24-hour loss: 4.02 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $298.69

24-hour loss: 3.63 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.5889

24-hour loss: 2.29 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin continues to trade in the $114,500 zone as the demand holds strong. On-chain data shows 160,000 BTC accumulated in the past 30 days, indicating strong buying despite the price correction. This accumulation could support a breakout above the $116,000 resistance. Meanwhile, Ethereum is gaining momentum, with July’s transaction volume growing to $238 billion, the highest since the 2021 bull run. If this activity sustains, ETH could be entering a new phase where fundamentals and market sentiments begin to align, pushing ETH towards the $4,000 mark.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC faced a choppy trading session and lacked a clear directional conviction. BTC experienced a brief breakout attempt, rallying at $115,600, but strong selling pressure quickly erased those gains. Following that BTC trended downward, forming lower highs and lower lows, signaling short-term bearish momentum. However, by the end of the session, the price saw a modest bounce. $211 million was liquidated, with shorts contributing 65%, while BTC ETFs saw a second consecutive day of outflows.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is absorbing recent volatility with a level of composure that reflects maturing investor behavior. Bitcoin holding above $114K after briefly testing $112K points to strong support and renewed confidence among long-term holders. Ethereum is showing early signs of a breakout, supported by steady network activity and accumulation patterns that often precede upward momentum. July’s historically low volatility masked underlying shifts, but with August underway, momentum appears to be gradually rotating back in.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is stabilizing around $114K–$115K, showing resilience amid cautious investor sentiment. Institutional buying continues to absorb selling pressure, with on-chain data showing reduced exchange inflows. Traders are watching the Fed’s policy tone, as hopes for a September rate cut rise. This macro backdrop supports risk assets, though BTC remains range-bound. Technically, it’s holding above key support at $113.6K, forming a bullish consolidation pattern. A breakout above $117K could open a run toward $123K–$130K. Until then, low volume and macro uncertainty keep momentum capped. The next move hinges on central bank clarity and sustained institutional accumulation into August.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto market continues to slide, with ETF outflows persisting this week as well. Crypto funds experienced $120M outflows in a single day (Aug 4), which resulted in further decline of crypto heavyweights like BTC and ETH. In the Altcoin space, XRP and ETH are showing some resilience, but it's not enough to sustain the market momentum. The tariff turmoil and trade tension between the world's major economies is keeping investors on their toes.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin bulls are faltering as they attempt to push the price close to $115,000, which has kept the token accumulated within its range. With this, most of the cryptos have also maintained a range-bound consolidation, which suggests a major price action could begin soon. While XRP & Dogecoin sustain above $3 and $0.2, respectively, Solana is approaching $170. Besides, the top gainers for the day include Memecore (M) with over a 23% rise, followed by Mantle (MNT) by 11.88% and Litecoin by 9.71%. On the other hand, Aerodrome plunged by 4.75%, and Toncoin and Bonk by close to 4.5% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin is presenting a solid buy-the-dip opportunity as recent price action flushed out weak hands. The structure remains bullish, and this shakeout is typical during bull markets to reset leverage. With strong on-chain fundamentals and institutional demand intact, this dip could be a healthy base for the next leg higher. Accumulate cautiously but confidently.”

