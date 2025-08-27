Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 27): Bitcoin Rises Above $111,000, CRONOS Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $111k mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor dips and gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 47 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Cronos (CRO) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 36 percent. PENDLE, on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 3 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.79 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 3.46 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $111,496.18, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.14 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 98.60 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,447.31, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.55 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.12 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 7.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2113. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.06.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.65 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.56. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,180.23.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.91, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.83 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 262.89.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $188.80, marking a 24-hour loss of 8.52 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18,405.96.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 27)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.2169

24-hour loss: 35.63 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $50.88

24-hour gain: 12.05 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003033

24-hour gain: 11.56 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $6.21

24-hour gain: 11.46 percent

Jito (JITO)

Price: $1.92

24-hour gain: 8.33 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 27)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pendle (PENDLE)

Price: $5.19

24-hour loss: 2.58 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.07935

24-hour loss: 2.13 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $2.35

24-hour loss: 1.58 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.02234

24-hour loss: 0.61 percent

Arbitrum (ARB)

Price: $0.5287

24-hour loss: 0.40 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is attempting a bounce back with Bitcoin holding above $111,000. A trend reversal can be seen as Bitcoin ETFs recorded $219 million in net inflows after six days of outflows. Meanwhile, Ethereum also gained about 4% trading closer to $4,600, and is expected to maintain the upward momentum. ETH saw about 208,000 ETH withdrawn from exchanges, suggesting investors are moving assets into cold storage, reducing sell-side pressure. A daily close above $4700 could make way for ETH’s rally towards the $5000 mark, with a strong support at $4,400.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC traded in a choppy sideways range oscillating around $110,000. After multiple failed attempts to break lower, momentum shifted, and a rally pushed BTC from $110,000 up to $112,200. However, the rally quickly lost steam, where sellers stepped in, triggering a pullback back toward the $111,000–$111,500 zone. Currently, BTC is consolidating slightly above $111K. BTC ETFs recorded over $250M in inflows over the past two days, ending a six-day outflow streak.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto market feels like it’s in a holding pattern, steady, but with an undercurrent of caution. Bitcoin is treading water around its crucial support levels, while Ethereum is quietly proving its resilience as institutional demand trickles in. Altcoins are scattered, some finding traction while others lose steam, reflecting investors’ selective appetite.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin faces short-term downside pressures, with a potential dip likely in the coming sessions. At 9PC, we view this as a healthy pullback within an ongoing bullish structure. Mid-term fundamentals remain strong, supported by robust ETF flows and resilient on-chain activity. Investors may consider using corrections as strategic accumulation opportunities ahead of the next potential upside expansion.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.