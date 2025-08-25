Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 25): Bitcoin Dips Below $113,000 As Top Coin See Bloodbath

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $113k mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 50 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. VeChain (VET) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 5 percent. Lido DAO (LDO), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.93 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.68 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $112,771.56, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.01 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 98.60 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,714.28, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.37 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.12 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.81 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2291. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.06.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.08 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $116.35. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,180.23.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.17 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 262.89.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $207.32, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.64 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18,405.96.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

VeChain (VET)

Price: $0.0267

24-hour loss: 5.47 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $46.06

24-hour gain: 4.02 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $6.10

24-hour gain: 3.17 percent

Theta Network (THETA)

Price: $0.8529

24-hour gain: 3.13 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $277.66

24-hour gain: 2.91 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.40

24-hour loss: 6.34 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6722

24-hour loss: 6.32 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03374

24-hour loss: 5.98 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002861

24-hour loss: 5.88 percent

Aerodorme Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.38

24-hour loss: 5.55 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Ethereum hit another all-time high of $4,953, building on Friday’s momentum as the Fed chair hinted at a rate cut in September. Over the past 48 hours, about 200,000 ETH have been withdrawn from exchanges, suggesting a potential supply squeeze in the near term. Alongside this, Corporate accumulation by Ethereum treasury companies has also contributed to the uptrend. BitMine Immersion accumulated about $45 million in ETH over the weekend, bringing its holdings to $7 billion. Currently trading at $4,760, ETH’s next leg of rally could breach the $5000 mark with strong support at $4,400.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC crossed $117,000 on late Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential September interest rate cut during his speech at Jackson Hole. After that prices trended lower, eventually breaking below the $114,000 area. A sharp flush later drove BTC down to the $112,000 zone before buyers stepped in, helping the market recover modestly back toward $113,300. ETH hit a fresh all-time high on Friday, breaking its nearly four-year record by crossing the $4,920 mark. It has since pulled back slightly and is now trading near $4,750, though it remains up 9.3% over the past week.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market witnessed a sharp split in momentum over the weekend, with Bitcoin sliding below $111K after more than $2.7B valued whale dump, though it has since stabilized and is now trading near $113K. At the same time, Ethereum surged its all-time high of $4,953.73 earlier in the day, entering bold new price discovery and inching toward the $5K mark. Dogecoin is coiling into a bullish breakout setup with potential for a 30% upside, supported by strengthening technical patterns and renewed retail activity, which often acts as a catalyst. Meanwhile, XRP continues to consolidate.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Despite Bitcoin trading down 1.5% over the past 24 hours at $113,148, Metaplanet's aggressive accumulation signals long-term confidence. The company's mid-cap upgrade on Japan’s FTSE Japan Index reflects growing institutional recognition.. Bitcoin’s recent dip may offer strategic accumulation opportunities for firms with strong conviction, Bitcoin currently trading around $112,600.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Crypto is walking a fine line this morning, ETH just broke past its 2021 ATH near $4,945 on ETF flows and institutional demand, pushing its market cap toward $600B. But with sentiment softening and speculative froth building, the market feels like it’s shifting from chasing quick pops to positioning for a longer bull phase. Opportunity is real, but so is the risk.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The past weekend was largely bearish for the Bitcoin price and the entire market as the levels bottomed close to $110,600. Meanwhile, Ethereum remains above $4700 after marking a new ATH at $4,955. XRP trades above $3, BNB over $875, Solana above $205, Dogecoin over $0.22, and Cardano above $0.91. This suggests, altcoins are gaining momentum and hence, the markets could be heading towards an Altseason. The top gainers for the day include VeChain with over 6.6% rise, followed by Hyperliquid by over 4.32%, Theta Network, Story, and Algorand by over 3% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin remains range-bound as low volatility dominates price action. Derivative positioning and muted ETF flows suggest limited directional conviction, with traders expecting continued chop in the near term. Historical Q3 seasonality supports a subdued trend, keeping breakout probabilities low until liquidity improves. Caution prevails while the market consolidates before its next directional move.”

