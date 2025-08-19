Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $115k mark early Monday, continuing to see a downward trend over the wekedn. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 56 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. OKB became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 11 percent. Pump.fun (PUMP), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 11 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.87 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.48 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $115,017.63, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.36 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,232.59, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.71 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.31 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2172. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.33 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $114.74. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.14 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $179.93, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.39 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $126.82

24-hour loss: 10.80 percent

AB (AB)

Price: $0.009606

24-hour gain: 8.49 percent

POL (POL)

Price: $0.253

24-hour gain: 4.30 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.27

24-hour gain: 3.14 percent

XRP (XRP)

Price: $3

24-hour gain: 0.95 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 19)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.002849

24-hour loss: 10.27 percent

Arbitrum (ARB)

Price: $0.4895

24-hour loss: 5.75 percent

Injective (INJ)

Price: $13.72

24-hour loss: 5.40 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.3533

24-hour loss: 5.17 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.07062

24-hour loss: 4.97 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades near $115,600, slipping around 2–3% as traders locked in gains following recent record highs of over $124K. A staggering $3.3 billion in realized profits were booked last Saturday alone, marking the highest single-day cash-in moment since mid-July. Technical indicators confirm a shift toward bearish momentum: weekly stochastic oscillators hint at potential correction after a sustained rally.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The market turbulence earlier this week rattled sentiment, but the pullback looks more like a reset than a breakdown. Monday's $500 million in crypto liquidations, spanning across markets, was the shock flex rebalancing that likely triggered sharp moves in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Yet, Bitcoin is holding near critical levels, even after sweeping liquidity zones and the rebound in open interest signals enduring conviction by serious players. Ethereum is experiencing pain, caught in the broader market unwind, but is showing signs of resilience because of the strong fundamentals.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is navigating a critical zone at $115,500, where buyers and sellers are finely balanced. The market’s safety net lies at $115,000, with deeper cushions stacked at $114,000 and $112,000, levels that historically attract strong demand. A sharper fallback could even test the $109,000 base, a zone that has anchored prior rebounds. On the upside, $116,500 is the first real gate to unlock momentum, followed by $119,000 and the psychological $121,000 mark. Should enthusiasm intensify, $123,000 becomes the defining battleground. Current positioning suggests Bitcoin is coiling for its next decisive move, with volatility set to reawaken.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin continues to face significant upward pressure as the price yet again finds its lows below $114,700 for the second consecutive day. XRP is struggling to sustain at $3, and ADA is at $0.9, while Solana dropped below $180. Ethereum sustains above $4200, but the broader market sentiments remain bearish, hinting towards a probable pullback. Amid growing skepticism, the AB price surges by over 7%, followed by POL by 4.9%, OKB by 4.34% and Mantle by 2.31%. On the other hand, Pump.fun plunged by 9.48%, Injective & Arbitrum by over 6% each, and Pi, Toncoin & Sky by over 5% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s recent -7.5% pullback may look sharp, but it remains comfortably above key bull market supports such as the 128DMA at $107K and the 200DMA at $100K. With the short-term holder realized price near $108K and funding rates turning negative on some exchanges, conditions suggest BTC may be nearing a bottom before resuming its bullish trajectory.”

