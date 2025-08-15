Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 15): Bitcoin Dips Below $119,000, AERO Becomes Biggest Gainer

Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 15): Bitcoin Dips Below $119,000, AERO Becomes Biggest Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on August 15, quick take: The global market cap dipped to $4.04 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $119k mark early Friday, a day after setting a new all-time high of over $124k. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 59 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Aerodrome Finance (AERO) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 3 percent. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 13 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.04 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 3.45 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,855.73, registering a 24-hour dip of 3.35 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.03 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,620.51, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.63 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 8.77 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2283. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 8.36 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $121.90. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.11, seeing a 24-hour dip of 5.34 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $195.27, marking a 24-hour loss of 6.52 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 15)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.40
24-hour loss: 2.78 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.46
24-hour gain: 2.08 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $48.64
24-hour gain: 1.27 percent

GateToken (GT)

Price: $17.91
24-hour gain: 0.99 percent

Kaia (KAIA)

Price: $0.1598
24-hour gain: 0.30 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 15)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $1.21
24-hour loss: 12.69 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.1778
24-hour loss: 12.19 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.0000245
24-hour loss: 12.15 percent

dogwifhat (WIF)

Price: $0.9344
24-hour loss: 11.81 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.9173
24-hour loss: 11.77 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC fell from above $123K to near $121K, followed by another wave of selling that pushed it below $119K. The decline was steep, reflecting selling pressure. After touching lows close to $117K, the price began to recover gradually, regaining ground through the later part of the day. BTC now has moved back above $119K, showing some buying interest, though the rebound remains modest compared to the earlier falls. The drop was partly influenced by comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who stated that the government has no plans to make further Bitcoin purchases for its Bitcoin and digital asset reserve.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
