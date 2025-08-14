Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 14): Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High, Rises Above $124,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, set a new all-time high (ATH) early Thursday. It managed to touch the $124,210.62 mark before settling below $123,000 at the time of writing. It is largely believed that a strong optimism for a September rate cut, corporate accumulation, consistent ETF inflows, and bullish derivatives activity, have contributed to the rally. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the greens across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 63 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. FARTCOIN became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 28 percent. Story (IP), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.06 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.54 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $122,826.73, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.61 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.07 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,640.25, marking a 24-hour gain of 8.25 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 6.43 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2386. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 11.01 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $132.80. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.23, seeing a 24-hour jump of 3.53 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $197.34, marking a 24-hour gain of 13.09 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $1.10

24-hour loss: 27.69 percent

Raydium (RAY)

Price: $3.53

24-hour gain: 14 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.004106

24-hour gain: 13.62 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.26

24-hour gain: 13.29 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $197.78

24-hour gain: 12.98 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $5.62

24-hour loss: 5.51 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $250.89

24-hour loss: 3.88 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.08223

24-hour loss: 2.49 percent

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.78

24-hour loss: 1.20 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1651

24-hour loss: 1.12 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $124,400, taking the overall crypto market cap to a record $4.18 trillion. Multiple factors, such as strong optimism for a September rate cut, corporate accumulation, consistent ETF inflows, and bullish derivatives activity, have contributed to the rally. Moves by the Trump administration to ease investment in crypto assets have further improved the market sentiment. Currently trading at $123,600, the breakout has pushed BTC into price discovery, with liquidation clusters forming near $125,500. If the momentum continues, we could see BTC heading towards $140,000 in the coming weeks.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “itcoin (BTC) has breached fresh all-time highs, rallying past $123K after a 3.7% surge today, fueled by a dovish Fed outlook following softer-than-expected U.S. CPI data and encouraging remarks from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about potential 50 bps rate cuts in September. Technically, BTC has broken through the resistance zone between $122K–$123K, approaching its previous October 2021 peak. Traders now eye $135K as a possible next target, with the recent breakout validated by rising ETF flows and macro tailwinds.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time high of $124,000 marks a defining moment for the crypto market, fueled by strong investor appetite for digital assets and growing conviction around the Fed’s anticipated rate cuts. This rally isn’t a flash spike it’s been a steady climb underpinned by record-breaking ETF inflows and broad institutional adoption. Ethereum is also accelerating, supported by surging ETF interest and robust market participation. While short-term pullbacks are possible, the structural drivers from favorable macro tailwinds to deepening mainstream integration are firmly in place.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The continuous inflow of funds into crypto ETFs, coupled with the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate cut in September by the US Fed, is driving the current rally in the market. U.S.-listed crypto ETFs have attracted billions in investor capital owing to strong institutional demand backed by Trump’s commitment to make digital assets mainstream. U.S. President Donald Trump recently opened massive retirement capital for digital asset investment, boosting the market sentiment further. BTC may touch $125,000 in the current cycle with immediate support at $121,000 level.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The Bitcoin bull run begins with the price smashing a new ATH at $124,457.12 in the early trading hours. With the trading volume close to $100 billion, Bitcoin is attracting nearly 40% of the volume of the entire market. On the other hand, Solana surged past $200, reaching $207, Dogecoin hit $0.25, and Cardano is approaching the pivotal range at $1. The top-performing cryptos include OKB with a gigantic 128% rise, Arbitrum with 16%, and Cardano with 15%. Meanwhile, altcoins like Lido DAO, SPX6900, and Ethena experience a drop of over 2% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s rally shows no signs of slowing, with momentum fueled by strong inflows, bullish sentiment, and a favorable macro backdrop. As price action builds on higher lows and breaks key resistances, the market is eyeing fresh highs. If current trends persist, BTC could be on track to extend its upside into uncharted territory.”

