Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 13): Bitcoin Rises Above $119k, Fartcoin Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $119,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 63 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. FARTCOIN became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 28 percent. Story (IP), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.06 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.54 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $119,393.02, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.72 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.07 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,640.25, marking a 24-hour gain of 8.25 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 6.43 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2386. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 11.01 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $132.80. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.23, seeing a 24-hour jump of 3.53 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $197.34, marking a 24-hour gain of 13.09 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $1.10

24-hour loss: 27.69 percent

Raydium (RAY)

Price: $3.53

24-hour gain: 14 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.004106

24-hour gain: 13.62 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.26

24-hour gain: 13.29 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $197.78

24-hour gain: 12.98 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $5.62

24-hour loss: 5.51 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $250.89

24-hour loss: 3.88 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.08223

24-hour loss: 2.49 percent

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.78

24-hour loss: 1.20 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1651

24-hour loss: 1.12 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market extended its bullish momentum as cooler-than-expected US CPI data boosted rate-cut expectations to 94%. Bitcoin briefly tested the $120,250 mark before consolidating near $119,500, while Ethereum outperformed, surging above $4,600 for the first time since 2021. Strong ETF inflows added to the rally, with ETH ETFs recording the largest daily inflow of over $1 billion. For BTC, a decisive daily close above $120,000 could trigger its next leg of the rally, adding strength to the bullish structure.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin rebounded from early lows to test resistance above $120K but facing repeated rejections. After choppy consolidation, selling pressure pulled it back near $119,200, with a mild late recovery keeping momentum neutral to slightly bearish. ETH is trading near $4,620, its highest level since reaching the all-time high of $4,800 in November 2021. The ETH ETF recorded inflows of just over $1 billion on August 11, followed by an additional $205 million yesterday.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s pullback to $119,000 comes after a strong rally and some profit-taking, yet underlying sentiment remains resilient. Record-breaking inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs highlight deepening institutional adoption, even as traders prepare for heightened volatility with critical inflation data looming, a macro event that could act as the next major catalyst or hurdle for the market. Ethereum’s approach toward the $5,000 mark, supported by whale accumulation and regulatory clarity, reinforces the bullish undertone.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The cryptocurrency market dipped slightly after the latest CPI data showed rising inflation, as tariff woes pushed prices up. The cryptocurrency market is under pressure due to macroeconomic events, with BTC slipping below the $120,000 mark. The second-largest digital asset, Ethereum, is above $4600 mark, just shy of its all-time high in November 2021. US Ethereum ETFs recording massive inflows, coupled with corporate ownership, may push ETH to create a new all-time high.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto market volatility has settled to some extent, as $120,000, which has been a strong resistance, continues to restrict the Bitcoin price rally. Meanwhile, the liquidity flow into altcoins has been prominent, as ETH, XRP, and ADA have sustained above their respective resistance levels. However, Solana gains the center stage as it hits $200, while Litecoin barges above $133. Fartcoin leads the top gainers with a massive 25% rise, followed by Raydium and Aerodrome Finance with over 14% each, and Solana & Chainlink with over 12%. Besides, Story, Monero & Sky drop by 6%, 5.3%, & 3.2%, respectively.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s structure remains bullish as sustained ETF inflows, led by BlackRock’s IBIT, continue absorbing supply at a rapid pace. With consistent 2,000–3,000 BTC daily accumulation and occasional large spikes, dips are being quickly bought. Momentum and on-chain trends suggest further upside potential as long- term holders remain steady and institutional demand stays robust.”

