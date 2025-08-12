Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 12): Bitcoin Dips Below $119k As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $119,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 60 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Pump.fun (PUMP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 6 percent. FARTCOIN, on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 21 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.95 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 2.57 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,810.84, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.62 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.07 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,293.59, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.40 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 6.55 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2228. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 3.88 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $119.27. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.14, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.19 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $174.85, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.75 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003587

24-hour loss: 6.18 percent

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $591.50

24-hour gain: 2.61 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.3465

24-hour gain: 1.62 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $11.24

24-hour gain: 0.41 percent

Pendle (PENDLE)

Price: $5.48

24-hour gain: 0.04 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $0.8609

24-hour loss: 21.04 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $5.87

24-hour loss: 13.74 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03563

24-hour loss: 12.98 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002446

24-hour loss: 12.64 percent

dogwifhat (WIF)

Price: $0.9094

24-hour loss: 10.46 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin climbed to $122K ahead of the upcoming US inflation data today. The surge can be attributed to fresh capital inflows and steady on-chain growth and series of developments in the US and more treasury companies buying Bitcoin. Now consolidating near $119K, this marks the bulls’ second attempt to break a key resistance zone after last month’s failed push that sent prices below $112K. A decisive hold above current levels could set the stage for a rally toward $140K. However, a hotter-than-expected CPI reading could trigger some market volatility, testing investor sentiment and the strength of the ongoing bullish momentum.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s pullback to $119,000 comes after a strong rally and some profit-taking, yet underlying sentiment remains resilient. Record-breaking inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs highlight deepening institutional adoption, even as traders prepare for heightened volatility with critical inflation data looming, a macro event that could act as the next major catalyst or hurdle for the market. Ethereum’s approach toward the $5,000 mark, supported by whale accumulation and regulatory clarity, reinforces the bullish undertone.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin trades near $118,900, just shy of its $123K high, as traders await today’s CPI report. The market holds a bullish structure, eyeing a potential breakout toward $130K if inflation cools. Forecasts see headline CPI at 2.8% and core at 3.0%, slightly above June. A hotter print could delay Fed rate cuts, spark dollar strength, and pressure BTC. A softer number might fuel risk appetite and extend the rally. However, recent scrutiny over CPI’s credibility adds uncertainty. For now, Bitcoin consolidates within $118K–$122K, with today’s inflation data likely setting the tone for its next major move.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Yet again, bears dragged the Bitcoin price below $120,000 in the times when the token was about to mark a new ATH. However, the altcoins continue to show strength, with the Ethereum price trading above $4,300, XRP above $3.10, and Solana above $175. Meanwhile, Litecoin is struggling to hold $120, but Dogecoin stands strong above $0.22. The top gainers include Pump.fun, Lido DAO, & Bitcoin Cash, which surged over 9.4%, 4.29%, & 3.38%. Besides, FARTCOIN leads the top losers with nearly a 20% drop, followed by Bonk with12.24% and Story & Pudgy Penguins by over 11% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin has broken out decisively from its consolidation range, confirming the bullish setup we’ve been tracking. Momentum and volume are both expanding, signaling strong follow-through potential. With this breakout, upside targets shift toward the $125,000–$128,000 zone in the near term, while sustained momentum could accelerate the move into truly uncharted territory over the coming weeks.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.