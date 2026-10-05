Trading In Crypto Futures? 5 Hard Facts You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crypto futures involve leverage, liquidation, and constant market volatility.

Leverage magnifies outcomes, liquidation closes trades, and costs accrue.

Distinguish hedging from speculation, manage risks, and set trading limits.

Crypto futures allow traders to take a view on both rising and falling prices of assets, often without owning the underlying asset. They can also help investors hedge an existing crypto portfolio. But leverage, liquidation and round-the-clock volatility make futures fundamentally different from ordinary spot investing.

Here are five realities every retail participant should understand before placing a trade.

1. Leverage Does Not Increase Your Skill

Leverage is the trading mechanism that allows traders to control a larger position than their available capital would normally permit. Leverage lets a trader control a position larger than the capital deposited as margin. At 10x leverage, Rs 10,000 can provide exposure to a Rs 1 lakh position.

The formula for calculating position size is: Total Position Value = Margin × Leverage Ratio

Profits and losses are calculated based on the full position value, not just the margin. A 5% price movement on a Rs 8,00,000 position (using 10x leverage with Rs 80,000 margin) results in a Rs 40,000 gain or loss, which represents 50% of the original margin.

The formula is: Profit/Loss = Position Value × Price Change Percentage

The hard fact is that leverage changes how quickly a mistake becomes irreversible. A trader may eventually be right about Bitcoin’s direction and still lose the position because the market moved sharply in the opposite direction first.

Starting with lower leverage ratios, typically between 2x and 5x, allows new traders to understand how margin, liquidation thresholds, and position sizing work without exposing themselves to extreme risk. Lower leverage provides more room for price fluctuations.

2. Liquidation Can Close a Trade Before The Market Proves You Right

A futures position remains open only while it has sufficient margin. When losses reduce that margin below the required level, the exchange may automatically close the position. This is liquidation.

Crypto trades continuously, and sudden moves can occur overnight, during low-liquidity periods or around macro announcements. Thin order books can make the price move even faster. This is why knowing only the entry price and expected target is not enough.



How Is Liquidation Price Calculated?

Initial Margin = Rs 10,000

Maintenance Margin = Rs 2,000

Leverage = 10x

Position Size = Rs 1,00,000

Entry Price = Rs 1,00,000

Maximum Loss Before Liquidation:

Maximum Allowable Loss = Initial Margin − Maintenance Margin

= Rs 10,000 − Rs 2,000

= Rs 8,000

In a leveraged position, the path the price takes can matter as much as its eventual destination. For those new to crypto futures, monitoring your liquidation price before entering a trade is important, and always define a stop loss in advance. Understanding your maximum potential loss is more important than estimating potential profit in futures trading.

3. Futures Have Costs Even When The Trade Appears Profitable

A futures trade can move in your favour and still deliver a smaller profit than expected because several charges affect the final return.

These may include:

Trading fee: Charged when you open and close the position.

Funding payment: A periodic payment exchanged between long and short traders in perpetual futures. Depending on the funding rate and your position, you may either pay or receive it.

Spread: The difference between the best available buying and selling prices.

Slippage: When your order is executed at a different price from the one displayed, especially during volatile periods.

For example, suppose you make a gross profit of Rs 500. After opening and closing fees, funding payments and slippage, your actual profit may be only Rs 350. If the expected gain is very small, these costs could eliminate it entirely.

Before opening a position, check the complete cost of entering, holding and exiting the trade. Remember that a perpetual futures contract may have no expiry date, but keeping it open is not necessarily free.

4. Futures Can Reduce Risk But Speculation & Hedging Are Not The Same

Hedging: Used to protect an existing crypto holding from potential losses (for example, taking a short futures position to offset spot downside)

Speculation: Used to profit purely from price direction without owning the underlying asset

An investor who already holds Bitcoin may use a short futures position to offset part of a temporary dip. For instance, shorting futures worth Rs 50,000 against a Rs 1 lakh Bitcoin holding would partially reduce the effect of a market fall. But the hedge would also reduce the benefit if Bitcoin rises, and fees and funding would affect the outcome.

A trader opening a leveraged position without an underlying holding is doing something different: taking a directional bet.

Before trading, write down one sentence: “I am using this position to hedge ___,” or “I am speculating that ___.” If the objective is unclear, the trade is probably unclear too.

5. Your Biggest Risk May Be Behaviour

Futures markets reward discipline poorly and punish its absence quickly. A profitable run can encourage excessive confidence. A loss can trigger revenge trading, larger leverage and repeated attempts to recover money. Because crypto trades 24/7, there is no natural closing bell forcing participants to step away.

Investors must also understand that crypto futures in India do not currently carry the same investor-protection framework as conventional SEBI-regulated derivatives. Tax and reporting responsibilities can still apply, including when transactions occur on offshore platforms. Accurate exchange, wallet and bank records therefore matter.

Establish a maximum loss per trade, a maximum daily loss and a maximum number of trades. Once any limit is reached, stop trading for the day. Choose a platform which is FIU registered, has the necessary security and risk controls, not leverage alone.

Not Suitable For Every Investor

Crypto futures are sophisticated financial instruments. Their ability to provide leveraged exposure or hedge a portfolio does not make them suitable for every investor.

Before entering the market, a retail participant should be able to explain four things without looking at the trading screen: the position size, maximum acceptable loss, liquidation price and complete cost of holding the trade. Futures should not be approached as a faster version of spot investing.

(The author is the Vice President of WazirX)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

