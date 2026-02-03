BNB Price Analysis: Whales Are Turning To This Best Crypto To Buy As Binance Coin Struggles

Binance Coin (BNB) is facing strong downward pressure, dropping over 5% to trade near $841. The token has fallen back into a bearish falling wedge pattern and sits below a key moving average, signalling potential for further decline. While Binance plans to convert its $1 billion user protection fund into Bitcoin, this move does not directly solve BNB's own price struggles. As major exchange tokens face market-wide liquidations and uncertainty, experienced investors are quietly seeking alternatives with stronger independent growth plans. This search is leading them to a promising new project currently in its presale phase, which many are calling the best crypto to buy for the coming rally.

BNB's Technical Troubles and Dependence

BNB's price action shows clear weakness, breaking below the 50-day simple moving average. It is trapped again within a falling wedge, a pattern that often leads to lower prices. The token's performance is heavily tied to the broader defi crypto market's health, as seen with recent billion-dollar liquidations affecting all major coins.

Although Binance's fund conversion to Bitcoin may support the overall market, it does not create new utility or demand specifically for BNB. For investors, this means BNB's recovery is not in its own hands but depends on a general market rebound, making it a risky bet for those seeking dedicated growth.

The Mutuum Presale: A Limited Window for Massive Gains

In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) provides a controlled and high-potential entry point. The project is in Phase 7 of its presale, offering tokens at $0.04. This is the final phase before the price increases to $0.045. More importantly, analysts reviewing the project's solid fundamentals forecast that the token could see a 6x to 8x increase shortly after its exchange listing.

For a smart investor, this presents a clear calculation. An investment of $200 today would secure 5,000 MUTM tokens. If the price achieves a 6x gain post-launch, that $200 could grow to $1,200. This presale structure offers a defined and short-term growth path that struggling large-cap tokens simply cannot match.

Scarcity and Value: The Fixed Supply Advantage

A key selling point for Mutuum Finance is its smart tokenomics, specifically its fixed supply. There will only ever be 4 billion MUTM tokens created. A large portion of these tokens is allocated to the presale, and over 850 million have already been bought. This means no new tokens can be randomly printed, which protects holders from inflation that erodes value. As more people use the Mutuum platform, demand for the limited number of tokens will rise. This scarcity model is a proven driver of long-term price appreciation. It is a fundamental strength that many other new cryptocurrencies, which often have inflationary supplies, completely lack.

A Live Protocol That Works for Users Today

Beyond the token, Mutuum Finance already has a working product that adds real value. The Mutuum Finance V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet is fully functional, allowing users to experience its lending system. This is a live platform where users can generate yield by supplying assets to its pools. For example, depositing $3,000 in USDT could earn a 10% annual yield as protocol utilisation grows, providing $300 in passive income in a year. This practical utility creates constant, organic demand for the MUTM token from people who actually use the platform, building a much stronger price foundation than hype alone.

Securing Maximum Growth in a Shifting Market

While BNB holders hope for a market-wide recovery to save their investment, Mutuum Finance investors have a clear blueprint for profit. It combines the urgent opportunity of a fast-closing presale with the lasting value of a fixed, scarce supply and a live, income-generating protocol.

This powerful mix is why it is attracting attention as a top new crypto to buy now. For those looking to move away from assets tied to exchange volatility, MUTM represents a strategic pivot into a project designed for substantial and independent growth.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.