As 2026 progresses, investors searching for the best crypto to buy now are analysing proven market leaders and high-growth emerging opportunities. Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) continue to anchor portfolios thanks to their dominant roles in smart contract ecosystems. However, with both assets already carrying large market capitalisations, smart money is seeking projects that offer bigger upside. One of the best crypto drawing growing attention in this category is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced at $0.04. MUTM is positioning itself as a next-gen DeFi lending and borrowing protocol, featuring a dual lending model, revenue-driven token buybacks, and incentives designed to reward long-term participation. The new token is taking over as the best crypto to buy now.

Ethereum (ETH) Tests Support

Ethereum (ETH) is drifting back toward a familiar demand area, with price approaching prior lows below $2,790. This level has previously acted as a reaction zone, and a constructive response here could allow a modest reversal to develop. On the upside, traders are watching the 4-hour Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone above $3,120 as a potential recovery target if momentum improves. The current structure suggests a slow rebound rather than an aggressive expansion. This outlook leads growth-focused investors to seek exposure to Mutuum Finance, often cited as the best crypto to buy now.

Binance Coin (BNB) Trades Near Key Moving Average

Binance Coin (BNB) is currently trying to move above its 20-day EMA at 897, indicating measured buying interest at lower levels. A successful breakout could see BNB testing the $928–$959 resistance zone, with further upside toward $1,020 possible. Conversely, a drop below the rising trendline may push the price toward the $790 support level. Overall, BNB remains relatively stable within defined technical ranges, a dynamic that contrasts with Mutuum Finance, which is still building early traction as a high-potential best crypto.

Mutuum Finance Presale

Those who enter early in the Mutuum Finance presale are positioned to achieve the highest returns. If MUTM reaches its projected price of $1, an investor entering Phase 7 today at $0.04 will see a 25x ROI and turn $1,000 into $25,000. By contrast, entering during Phase 8 at $0.045 would deliver a 22x ROI to flip $1,000 into $22,000. However, investors who wait longer to buy at the $0.06 launch price will see a far more modest return of $16,000 from a $1,000 investment. With over $20.25 million raised from more than 18,930 presale participants, MUTM is demonstrating strong market traction. This underscores its potential as one of the most promising new crypto coins in 2026.

How MUTM Protects Users and Funds

Security is a cornerstone of any DeFi platform, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) takes it seriously. The protocol recently underwent an independent audit by Halborn Security, which examined its lending and borrowing contracts. The review covered key areas such as liquidation logic, collateral management, interest rate calculations, repayment functions, and the overall behaviour of the contracts. These checks ensure that the platform behaves as intended and reduces the risk of unexpected vulnerabilities that could affect users’ funds.

Mutuum Finance is currently running a $100,000 giveaway aimed at expanding and engaging its community. As part of this initiative, ten investors have the opportunity to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. The giveaway underscores the project’s commitment to fostering a loyal, long-term user base. There is also a $500 MUTM reward for the investor who buys the most MUTM in a day.

Beyond the audit, MUTM also demonstrates transparency and structural soundness with a 90/100 score on CertiK’s token scan. To further enhance safety, the platform has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program with CertiK, incentivising the community and security researchers to identify potential weaknesses for up to $2,000 in rewards.

MUTM V1 Protocol

The Mutuum Finance Protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet, giving users the opportunity to explore the platform’s DeFi capabilities firsthand. Participants can lend or borrow crypto, earning interest passively while retaining their assets. When assets are deposited into liquidity pools, users receive mtTokens representing their share of the pool. For instance, depositing 7,500 USDT would yield 7,500 mtUSDT and an annual return of $750–$900 at a 10–12% APY.

Debt tokens provide borrowers with full transparency, reflecting interest accrued in real time. For example, a borrower taking a $1,800 USDT loan with 0.04 WBTC (valued at $4,500) as collateral could owe interest between 3% and 5% annually. An automated liquidator bot maintains protocol solvency, protecting lenders and ensuring smooth operation. The testnet currently supports high-liquidity assets, including USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, with plans to expand asset support upon the mainnet launch.

For those deciding on the best crypto to buy now in 2026, smart money is picking Mutuum Finance (MUTM) alongside ETH and BNB. Priced at $0.04 with a live DeFi platform and over $20M raised, MUTM offers real utility and high-growth potential as one of the most promising crypto plays in the market.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.