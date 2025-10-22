Notwithstanding the recent market dip, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are finding strength again. They might even reach new highs given their momentum. DOGE might get to $1. SHIB may perhaps ultimately reach the $0.0001 psychological level. Their rise to new highs would generate a great deal of excitement in the meme market, leading to a meme rally. Usually, some coins will outperform others. Thus, investing in the best choices matters. Below are five meme coins to buy now for a meme season.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Infrastructure

Little Pepe is redefining what a meme coin can be. Built to transcend hype cycles, it anchors its ecosystem on the Pepe Chain. This is its native Layer 2 network, built for meme coins. The chain offers scalability, low gas fees, and zero transaction taxes to the meme economy.

The idea is simple but powerful. Little Pepe aims to transform meme trading into a sustainable, utility-backed market where speed and community control take precedence.

At the heart of this vision is PumpPad, Little Pepe’s built-in meme launchpad that lets anyone create, launch, and trade new tokens directly on the Pepe Chain. This move creates a self-sustaining growth loop for Little Pepe, where every new meme token drives network activity and strengthens LILPEPE’s demand.

Its presale has already drawn millions in funding and significant whale participation. Over 16 billion tokens have been sold across 13 stages. At a current price of $0.0022, the presale has raised $27 million.The project’s CertiK audit, upcoming CEX listings, and zero-tax structure have added legitimacy. This has attracted both retail and institutional attention.

Community energy is also surging, with 450,000+ giveaway participants and tens of thousands of active holders. Unlike most meme tokens that fade after launch, Little Pepe’s combination of narrative strength, strong tokenomics, and infrastructure-first design positions it for a sustainable rally. This makes it one of the strongest picks in Q4.





Floki Inu (FLOKI): Catching the Accumulation Wave Ahead of Altseason

FLOKI currently trades around $0.000066. Recently, analysts highlighted FLOKI’s dip into a critical accumulation zone near $0.00006. It has historically preceded modern meme-coin rebounds. Large wallets and traders are showing signs of interest. Open interest remains elevated, and on-chain flows indicate that more tokens are being moved in than out. This creates an early indicator of renewed positioning. If broader speculative capital returns to meme coins, FLOKI could be well-placed for outsized upside among sub-$0.01 assets.

SPX6900 (SPX): Smart Money Quietly Accumulating

SPX currently trades around $1.19. However, the token once touched highs near $2.27 in July. It has since pulled back and is now consolidating. But recent on-chain data shows renewed interest. Smart-money wallets are incrementally accumulating. At the same time, exchange reserves are declining. These are classic accumulation signs. For meme-coin speculators, SPX6900 offers a blend of meaningful liquidity, large-cap meme status, and renewed interest. This makes it a credible “hidden gem” in the meme market.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): A well-known Meme Band Getting Set for Altcoin Season.

PENGU stands out among explosive meme coins because it combines culture with utility. Born from an NFT brand, the token leverages a community familiar with Web3. On-chain data shows that whale accumulation is quietly rising. This suggests increased conviction beneath the surface. In an altseason where investors chase high-beta meme plays, PENGU’s existing brand recognition and strong retail footprint give it an edge. Currently, PENGU trades at $0.0215.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): The Comeback Catalyst of the Meme Market

Pepe Coin currently trades at $0.0000075. Recent on-chain data show mixed signals. While large holders are reducing their net positions, dozens of wallets continue to accumulate smaller amounts. This move suggests a deeper conviction beneath the volatile sentiment.

Despite the pressure, PEPE’s liquidity remains robust. With trade volumes of $650 million in 24 hours, it has a strong role in the meme-coin market. PEPE is just above a crucial demand zone near $0.000006. Analysts say it needs to stay at this level for any bounce back. If DOGE and SHIB rally, PEPE will be next in line.

Conclusion: The Next Meme Coin Wave Is Taking Shape

These five meme coins could deliver the next explosive gains in the meme coin sector if Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rally. Their bullish setup suggests they have the fuel for a major run.

Little Pepe stands out on this list because it's a new entry to the meme coin space. Nevertheless, it's gaining strong traction with its layer two ecosystem. Analysts believe it could deliver some of 2025’s biggest gains. To learn more about the presale, visit littlepepe.com today.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.