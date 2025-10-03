Analyst Borovik rocked the waters with a bold call: XRP at $23, Dogecoin at $2, and Solana at $1,800 by 2026. As ambitious as those targets were, the fact that stands out here is that these projects remain at the top of my mind. However, joining them at the top of October’s trending list is a much younger name: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Unlike its heavyweight counterparts, LILPEPE trades below $0.005 and carries the kind of growth profile early adopters dream of.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With the Biggest Upside

For years, meme coins were criticized for being little more than internet jokes. That perception is shifting thanks to Little Pepe. Coming on not merely on hype, the project is building itself into its own Ethereum-compatible Layer-2, tailor-made for meme culture.

Momentum has been relentless. LILPEPE is now in Stage 13 of its presale, with tokens priced at just $0.0022. Starting from $0.0010 in Stage 1, each round has sold out quickly, lifting the price incrementally and raising over $26 million. More than 16 billion tokens are already spoken for, with fewer than 7% left in this stage.

The project’s tokenomics set it apart from typical meme launches:

26.5% allocated to presale buyers.

30% reserved for Layer-2 development.

13.5% dedicated to staking rewards.

0% trading tax is a rare feature that appeals to small retail traders and whales.

Analysts note that while XRP, DOGE, and SOL may grind higher in the coming years, LILPEPE’s tiny entry price gives it a path to far larger multiples. With its confirmed listing price at $0.003, presale buyers are already looking at instant upside, possibly much more once exchanges add liquidity.





Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast: Breakout on the Horizon

XRP remains bouncing off the $3.00 level, where buyers and sellers are in a tight battle. The technical indicators suggest that a close above $3.13 can initiate a $3.30–$3.40 charge, with room to move to $3.80 or even $4.00. The support levels at $2.90 and $2.60 are strong, which suggests bulls remain in control.

The setup implies a potential 35% up, respectable for a top-10 token, but below triple-digit returns newer projects like LILPEPE are targeting. Still, XRP retains credibility through its role in cross-border settlements and persistent ETF speculation, which keeps institutional attention firmly attached.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Enduring Cultural Power

Dogecoin has never lost its place in crypto folklore. From its origins as a joke to its adoption by Tesla payments and constant name-drops from Elon Musk, DOGE remains the meme king. October has been powerful, with speculation that a Dogecoin ETF could finally win approval in the U.S.

That narrative has lifted sentiment, pushing DOGE to trade near $0.27. Analysts are watching $0.34 and $0.40 as resistance zones, which could confirm a new leg higher. More importantly, social sentiment is booming, and trading volumes are rising. For traders, Dogecoin consistently demonstrates that cultural value can be as valuable as technical innovation.

Solana (SOL) Price Outlook: Bullish Momentum Holds

Solana has recovered amazingly well from past losses, becoming one of the busiest blockchains in 2025. It now sits at around $245, resting on a solid foundation between $220 and $240. Technicals are pointing towards a climb towards $250 in the near term, with potential for new all-time highs if the current trend continues. The network's high throughput and growing DeFi and NFT ecosystems continue to attract developers. With 19 green days out of the last 30, Solana’s price action reflects its solid standing among traders hunting for reliable growth.

Final Thoughts

October 2025’s market shows a clear divide. XRP, Dogecoin, and Solana remain pillars of the cryptocurrency space, commanding large market caps and delivering steady, albeit modest, upside. But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has captured the imagination of those looking for the next explosive run. If the broader market holds, the frog-themed token could be the one that turns October buzz into long-term headlines.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.