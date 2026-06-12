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HomeBusinessCrude Oil Falls Nearly 2% After Trump Delays Planned Strike On Iran

Crude Oil Falls Nearly 2% After Trump Delays Planned Strike On Iran

Crude oil prices saw a sharp decline after US President Donald Trump chose to delay possible military action against Iran.The decision eased market concerns over supply risks, on higher oil prices.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Crude oil prices fell after US halted Iran strikes.
  • Trump cited peace accord progress, easing supply escalation fears.
  • Iranian officials denied agreement, raising market uncertainty.

New Delhi: Crude oil prices retreated by Rs 140 to Rs 8,204 per barrel in futures trade on Friday, tracking weak global benchmarks after US President Donald Trump halted planned military strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude for June delivery declined by Rs 140, or 1.68 per cent, to Rs 8,204 per barrel in a business turnover of 12,005 lots.

Similarly, the July contract weakened by Rs 137, or 1.66 per cent, to Rs 8,103 per barrel in 4,711 lots.

The decline mirrored moves in global markets, where Brent oil futures for August delivery slipped USD 2.14, or 2.37 per cent, to USD 88.24 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for the July contract dipped 2.18 per cent to USD 85.80 per barrel.

"Brent slipped below USD 89 and WTI below USD 86 per barrel after US President Donald Trump paused planned strikes on Iran, citing progress towards a peace accord backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Turkey," brokerage firm Kotak Neo said.

The comments made by the American President eased fears of an immediate escalation that could threaten energy supplies from the Gulf region.

The optimism, however, was tempered by Tehran's response. Iranian officials said no agreement had been approved, leaving investors to grapple with the possibility that negotiations could still unravel.

Meanwhile, the latest monthly report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed crude production by the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) countries declined by 1,90,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 33.13 million bpd in May.

The group also maintained that China, India and developing Asian economies would remain the primary engines of global demand growth.

According to analysts, even after Friday's decline, traders remain cautious. The absence of a formal agreement and the prospect of a peak summer fuel demand mean that oil markets could quickly regain lost ground if US-Iran negotiations falter. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did crude oil prices decline on Friday?

Crude oil prices retreated after US President Donald Trump halted planned military strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure. This eased fears of an immediate escalation that could threaten energy supplies.

What was the reason behind President Trump halting military strikes?

President Trump halted the planned strikes citing progress towards a peace accord. This accord was backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey.

What was Iran's stance on the reported peace agreement?

Iranian officials stated that no agreement had been approved. This tempered initial optimism, leading investors to grapple with the possibility of negotiations unraveling.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Oil Prices Crude Oil USIRANRELATIONS
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