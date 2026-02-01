Commercial LPG Prices See Massive Hike Ahead Of Budget, Get Costlier From February 1

Oil marketing companies have increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, delivering a fresh cost shock to businesses at the start of February. The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 49, with the revised rates coming into effect from today, February 1.

In the national capital, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,740.50, up from the previous rate. The hike is expected to impact hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations.

Despite the increase in commercial cylinder rates, oil marketing companies have not revised the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder will continue to be sold at the existing price, offering some relief to household consumers.

The decision maintains the current pricing structure for domestic users, even as commercial consumers face higher input costs.