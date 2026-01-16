Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Closes Trade At 83,570, Nifty Tested 25,700

The Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Friday as the Sensex ended at 83,570.21 rising over 180 points and the Nifty closed trade at 25,701.45 climbing more than 35 points at 3:30 PM.

Previously, the BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 83,650, rallying more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 25,700, rising almost 50 points, around 9:15 AM.

Mid-Day Market Performance

Benchmark indices pared gains in late afternoon trade, with the Sensex slipping more than 600 points from the day’s high after crossing the 84,000 mark, while the Nifty saw profit booking after touching the 25,850 level and traded below 25,700.

Around 1:50 PM, the Sensex was up 190.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 83,573.06, while the Nifty rose 27.6 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 25,693.20. On the broader market front, 1,823 shares advanced, 2,003 declined and 144 remained unchanged.