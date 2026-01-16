Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Closes Trade At 83,570, Nifty Tested 25,700

Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Closes Trade At 83,570, Nifty Tested 25,700

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Friday as the Sensex ended at 83,570.21 rising over 180 points and the Nifty closed trade at 25,701.45 climbing more than 35 points at 3:30 PM.

Previously, the BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 83,650, rallying more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 25,700, rising almost 50 points, around 9:15 AM.

Mid-Day Market Performance

Benchmark indices pared gains in late afternoon trade, with the Sensex slipping more than 600 points from the day’s high after crossing the 84,000 mark, while the Nifty saw profit booking after touching the 25,850 level and traded below 25,700.

Around 1:50 PM, the Sensex was up 190.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 83,573.06, while the Nifty rose 27.6 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 25,693.20. On the broader market front, 1,823 shares advanced, 2,003 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Cities
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget