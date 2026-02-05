Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Declines 500 Points, Nifty Tests 25,650

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday as the Sensex declined more than 500 points to end trade at 83,311.38, while the Nifty closed trade at 25,640.70 falling over 135 points, at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Trent, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharmaceuticals, TechMahindra, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra and PowerGrid, among others.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 declined 1.50 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank 0.38 per cent and the Nifty Metal tumbled 1.02 per cent.

Previously, during the morning session, the BSE Sensex started today's trading near 83,650, declining almost 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 25,700, falling 76 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Slide Amid Global Weakness

Equity markets across Asia traded lower, tracking weak global cues. South Korea’s Kospi fell by over 3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were also trading in negative territory.

US Markets End Mixed

Wall Street closed mostly lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.51 per cent. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session 0.53 per cent higher.

FII And DII Buying Continues

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 29.79 crore, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors also added to their holdings, buying stocks worth Rs 249.54 crore in the previous trading session.

Crude Oil Prices Fall

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 2.07 per cent to trade at USD 68.02 per barrel, adding to the cautious sentiment in global markets.