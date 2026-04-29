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HomeBusinessStock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets Jump As Sensex Gains Over 600 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

The rebound follows a weak trading session on Tuesday, when domestic markets closed lower as rising oil prices and sustained foreign institutional selling weighed on sentiment.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices rebound, Sensex and Nifty gain significantly.
  • Markets recover after Tuesday's losses on oil and outflows.
  • High oil prices and geopolitical issues continue impacting sentiment.

The Indian benchmark indices rose as the Sensex jumped over 600 points 77,518 and the Nifty gained over 182 points as the 24,178 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex stood above 77,200, climbing nearly 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 traded over 24,100, rising more than 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Markets Open Higher Amid Global Cues, Oil Concerns

Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday, recovering from the previous session’s sharp losses, though investor sentiment remained cautious amid elevated crude prices and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Tuesday’s Weak Close Pressured Markets

The rebound follows a weak trading session on Tuesday, when domestic markets closed lower as rising oil prices and sustained foreign institutional selling weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex had fallen more than 400 points, while the Nifty slipped below the 24,000 mark, dragged down by heavy selling in banking, financial and auto stocks.

Strait Of Hormuz Delay Keep Oil Elevated

Geopolitical tensions continue to shape market sentiment, with the ongoing stalemate between the US and Iran remaining a key concern. Delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz have kept crude prices elevated, fuelling worries over inflation and potential supply disruptions.

ALSO READ | Ganga Expressway Set To Boost UP Realty, Prices May Rise 20-40%

Further adding to uncertainty, the UAE is set to exit OPEC from May 1, complicating the global energy outlook.

Brent Crude Above $111 Sparks Inflation Worries

Brent crude remained elevated at around $111–112 per barrel.

For India, persistently high crude prices present a major macroeconomic risk, with potential implications for inflation, currency stability and corporate profitability across sectors.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region delivered a mixed performance.

Australia’s S&P/ASX and South Korea’s Kospi edged lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng outperformed with gains of more than 1 per cent, signalling selective optimism in regional markets.

Wall Street Ends Lower On Tech Growth Concerns

US equities closed lower overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declining amid concerns over growth prospects in the technology sector.

The subdued global mood continues to influence domestic investor sentiment.

Banking Stocks In Spotlight After RBI Framework Update

Banking shares are expected to remain in focus after the Reserve Bank of India announced implementation of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework from April 2027.

The move is likely to raise provisioning requirements, particularly for PSU banks and lenders with greater exposure to riskier loan segments.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform today?

The Sensex jumped over 600 points to 77,518 and the Nifty gained over 182 points to 24,178 by 3:30 PM.

What factors are influencing investor sentiment?

Investor sentiment is cautious due to elevated crude prices, foreign fund outflows, and geopolitical tensions.

Why are oil prices elevated?

Delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran are keeping crude prices elevated.

What is the impact of high crude prices on India?

High crude prices pose macroeconomic risks, potentially affecting inflation, currency stability, and corporate profits.

Why are banking stocks in focus?

Banking stocks are being watched after the RBI announced the implementation of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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