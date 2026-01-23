Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Closes At 81,537, Nifty Tests 25,000

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on January 23, with the Sensex falling 769.67 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 81,537.70 and the Nifty slipping 241.25 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close below 25,100 at 25,048.65.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, TechMahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints and TCS. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like HCLTech, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and ITC.

Need For Balance Amid Market Consolidation

Indian equities are trading close to multi-cycle relative lows when compared with gold and silver, and historically such gaps between financial and real assets have tended to coincide with periods when diversification beyond equities has helped investors protect capital and manage volatility more effectively, a report said on Friday.

The report, released by PL Asset Management, the asset management arm of PL Capital Group (Prabhudas Lilladher), stressed that this trend does not indicate a long-term move away from equities, but underscores the need for portfolio balance during transitional stages of the market cycle.

It added that domestic equity markets are currently in a consolidation phase, shaped by global uncertainty, uneven market participation and cautious investor sentiment.