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HomeBusinessStock Markets Close Lower As Sensex Falls Over 96 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets Close Lower As Sensex Falls Over 96 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 May 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday as the Sensex fell over 96 points to settle at 75,913 and the Nifty declined more than 6 points to test 24,000.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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