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Stock Markets Close Lower As Sensex Falls Over 96 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday as the Sensex fell over 96 points to settle at 75,913 and the Nifty declined more than 6 points to test 24,000.
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