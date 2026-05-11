The CII Annual Business Summit 2026 brought together top industry leaders and policymakers to discuss India’s economic direction, investment climate, and future growth sectors. The event, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, served as a key platform for shaping business strategy and national development priorities.

Among the prominent speakers was Gautam Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Group, who delivered a wide-ranging address on energy security, artificial intelligence, and global economic realignment.

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Energy and AI Redefining Global Power Structures

Gautam Adani said the world is entering a new phase where energy systems, artificial intelligence, and national security are becoming closely connected. He pointed out that earlier assumptions about globalisation are no longer valid, especially in the context of shifting geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

He remarked, “We believed supply chains would remain stable, capital would move without a passport, and the cloud would have no nationality. We were wrong.”

According to him, nations are now rebuilding supply chains and digital systems based on strategic interests rather than open global flows.

Energy Security and Compute Power as Twin Pillars

Highlighting changing global dynamics, Adani said energy and digital infrastructure now form the foundation of national strength. He explained that countries controlling energy resources and computing capability will dominate the future economic landscape.

Drawing comparisons with global powers, he noted how different nations have pursued self-reliance in both industrial capacity and advanced technology development.

He added that India’s growth trajectory is unique due to its massive domestic demand, rapid urbanisation, and expanding industrial base.

India’s Expanding Energy Capacity and Future Outlook

Gautam Adani highlighted India’s rapid expansion in power infrastructure, noting that the country has already crossed 500 GW of installed capacity, with significant additions in the past decade.

He projected that India could approach 2,000 GW of power capacity by 2047, describing this not as gradual growth but as a transformation in national capability.

Artificial Intelligence and Opportunity Creation

Addressing concerns around AI, Adani argued that technology should be viewed as a tool for expansion rather than displacement.

He said India must ensure that artificial intelligence enhances productivity, supports small businesses, and creates new opportunities instead of limiting them.

Comparing AI’s potential impact to digital payment systems like UPI, he said such technologies can reshape participation and innovation across sectors.

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Building India’s Digital and Energy Future

Gautam Adani also highlighted ongoing investments in renewable energy and digital infrastructure, including large-scale projects in Gujarat and data centre collaborations.

He emphasised that India must not depend on external systems for its technological future and should instead build and own its core infrastructure domestically.

Concluding his address, he stated that future progress will depend on nations capable of building large-scale foundational systems, adding that long-term growth must be actively created rather than expected.