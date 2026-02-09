Nearly Rs 400 For A Cigarette Pack? Stellar Define Paan Price Rockets From Rs 200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Smokers across India are waking up to a sharp jolt in their monthly spending after the Union Budget 2026-27 introduced a sweeping overhaul of the tax structure on cigarettes and tobacco products.

The changes, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and effective from February 1, have led to steep price hikes across several popular brands.

One of the most striking examples is Stellar Define Paan. A 20-pack that earlier carried a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 200 now costs Rs 380, a staggering 90 per cent increase. Gold Flake small, in a pack of 10, is now priced at Rs 140, marking a 47 per cent jump from its earlier MRP of Rs 95.

The increases are part of a broader restructuring of how cigarettes are taxed in India.

What Has Changed In The Tax Structure?

Until now, cigarettes were taxed under a framework introduced in 2017 that included 28 per cent GST along with a compensation cess. The Union Budget has replaced this with a fresh three-layer structure.

Under the revised system, cigarettes now attract a new excise duty, Health and National Security cess, and 40 per cent GST.

Officials have described this as a "tax triangle" designed to simplify collections while significantly increasing the tax burden on tobacco products.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, cleared by Parliament in December last year, paved the way for the revised duties. It replaces the earlier temporary levy on cigarettes and tobacco products.

The finance ministry has notified that an excise duty ranging from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length, has taken effect from February 1.

How Much More Are Smokers Paying?

The impact is visible at the retail counter.

Cigarettes that previously sold at around Rs 10 per stick are now estimated to cost approximately Rs 12-13, reflecting an additional excise burden of roughly Rs 2-3 per cigarette.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the revised duty translates into a 22-28 per cent increase in overall costs for 75-85 mm cigarettes.

Why The Government Is Raising Taxes

The Centre has maintained that the objective behind the overhaul is to discourage tobacco consumption, particularly among younger users and first-time smokers.

By making cigarettes significantly more expensive, policymakers aim to reduce affordability and curb demand. Public health experts have long argued that higher taxation is among the most effective tools for reducing tobacco use.

The move also aligns with broader fiscal goals, as higher duties can generate additional revenue for the exchequer.

Interestingly, while smokers are facing higher bills, the rise in cigarette prices may have boosted tobacco stocks in the market, reflecting expectations of improved realisations for companies.

For now, one thing is clear: Budget 2026-27 has delivered a significant financial shock to smokers. Whether it succeeds in reducing consumption or merely increases government revenues will depend on how price-sensitive consumers prove to be in the months ahead.