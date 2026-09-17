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English NewsBusinessITC Hikes Cigarette Prices Again: Here's How Much Will Gold Flake Super Star, Classic Connect Cost Now

ITC Hikes Cigarette Prices Again: Here's How Much Will Gold Flake Super Star, Classic Connect Cost Now

The latest hikes follow multiple price increases by ITC this year after changes to tobacco taxation. From February 1, cigarettes and other tobacco products have attracted 40% GST and additional excise duties.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ITC hiked prices for Classic Connect, Gold Flake cigarettes.
  • Classic Connect 20-pack now ₹428, Gold Flake ₹89.
  • Hikes reflect new tobacco taxes, increased excise duties.
  • Revised MRP cigarettes have already entered the market.

ITC Ltd. has increased the prices of select cigarette brands, with Classic Connect and Gold Flake Super Star among the products affected by the latest MRP revision.

According to NDTV Profit, a 20-cigarette pack of Classic Connect is now priced at ₹428, compared with ₹390 earlier. This represents an increase of 9.74%.

The price of a 10-cigarette pack of Gold Flake Super Star has also gone up, from ₹79 to ₹89, marking a 12.66% increase.

Dealer checks indicated that cigarettes carrying the revised maximum retail prices have already started entering the market.

Why Is ITC Raising Cigarette Prices?

The latest price increases come after multiple rounds of price hikes by ITC this year, as cigarette manufacturers adjust prices following changes in tobacco taxation, according to NDTV Profit.

From February 1, cigarettes and other tobacco products moved to a 40% GST rate, along with a new additional excise-duty structure.

Under the revised regime, cigarettes attract additional excise duties ranging from ₹2,050 to ₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on their length and whether they are filtered.

These duties are levied over and above GST of up to 40%, increasing the overall tax burden on cigarettes. Longer and filtered cigarettes have seen some of the sharpest price increases as manufacturers pass on higher tax costs through retail prices.

Classic Connect, Gold Flake Prices Rise Again

ITC had already increased the price of Classic Connect earlier this year. In February, its price rose from ₹300 to ₹360 and was subsequently increased to ₹390.

Gold Flake Super Star also saw multiple revisions, with its price increasing from ₹59 to ₹70 earlier this year before the latest increase to ₹89.

King-size cigarette brands, including Classic, Gold Flake Kings and Marlboro, were among the segments affected under the new taxation regime. In the king-size category, per-stick prices reportedly increased to around ₹25-28, compared with approximately ₹20 earlier.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new price for a 20-cigarette pack of Classic Connect?

A 20-cigarette pack of Classic Connect is now priced at ₹428. This represents a 9.74% increase from its previous price of ₹390.

Why is ITC raising the prices of its cigarette brands?

ITC is increasing prices to adjust for changes in tobacco taxation. As of February 1, cigarettes are subject to a 40% GST rate and a new additional excise-duty structure.

What are the new tax burdens on cigarettes?

Cigarettes now attract a 40% GST rate, along with additional excise duties. These duties range from ₹2,050 to ₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks, based on length and filtration.

Have other brands or categories also seen price increases?

Yes, king-size cigarette brands including Classic, Gold Flake Kings, and Marlboro were affected. Their per-stick prices reportedly rose to ₹25-28 from approximately ₹20.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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