Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDomestic Travel Boom Lifts Chennai Airport To 8.23% Growth In First Half Of 2025

Domestic Travel Boom Lifts Chennai Airport To 8.23% Growth In First Half Of 2025

Chennai Airport has recorded an 8.23% rise in passenger traffic in H1 2025, with domestic travel leading the surge and over 1.17 crore passengers flying between January and June this year.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:54 PM (IST)

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Chennai Airport has registered a healthy 8.23 per cent growth in total passenger traffic in the first six months of 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year, driven primarily by a sharp rise in domestic travel.

According to data released by airport authorities, 1,17,42,971 passengers travelled through the airport's domestic and international terminals between January 1 and June 30 this year.

This is an increase of nearly 8.9 lakh passengers over the 1,08,51,944 passengers recorded during the same period in 2024. The domestic sector accounted for the bulk of the growth.

The number of passengers surged by 10.3 per cent, with 86,93,278 domestic travellers recorded in the first half of 2025, up from 78,78,678 during the same months last year.

The international sector also posted a modest but positive increase, with 30,49,693 passengers handled during the January-June period, representing a 2.57 per cent rise from 29,73,265 passengers in 2024. Flight operations at the airport also saw a significant uptick.

Between January and June, a total of 77,748 flights, arrivals and departures combined, were operated, marking an increase of 5,532 flights from the 72,216 flights handled during the same six-month stretch last year.

Airport officials attributed the rise to increased connectivity and higher frequencies on both domestic and international routes.

Among international destinations, the highest passenger volumes were reported on services to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sharjah, Sri Lanka, London, and Frankfurt.

Domestic routes to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi recorded strong growth.

Industry observers say the improved numbers underline the steady rebound in air travel demand following the disruptions of previous years.

Chennai Airport, one of the country's busiest aviation hubs, continues to play a key role in connecting southern India with major domestic cities and international destinations.

Authorities said they are working to enhance infrastructure and passenger amenities to accommodate the growing traffic, with several expansion projects already in the pipeline.

The sustained increase in traffic, particularly on the domestic front, is expected to further consolidate Chennai Airport's position as a critical gateway for travellers in the region.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Domestic Travel International Travel Chennai Airport Passenger Traffic Aviation Growth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget