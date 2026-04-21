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HomeBusinessCentre Flags Surge In Online Bookings Amid Gas Cylinder Shortage

Centre Flags Surge In Online Bookings Amid Gas Cylinder Shortage

Amid global supply concerns, LPG bookings have risen, with 99% delivery efficiency. DAC-based deliveries surged, commercial supply improved, and PNG connections increased, government said.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global fuel supplies remain impacted by US-Iran tensions, boosting LPG cylinder bookings.
  • Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) is improving cylinder deliveries, with distributors working Sundays.

With no significant improvement in the US–Iran situation, global supplies of gas, petrol, and diesel continue to be affected. Amid this, the government has revealed a rise in online bookings for LPG cylinders. Domestic LPG has been prioritised, with delivery efficiency reaching around 99 per cent across sectors.

DAC-Based Deliveries Increase

The government said deliveries using Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) have increased, with overall cylinder deliveries improving by nearly 92 per cent. The DAC is sent to customers’ registered mobile numbers. The Petroleum Ministry added that many LPG distributors are operating even on Sundays to prevent shortages of domestic cylinders. It also noted that commercial LPG allocation has been restored to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including a 10 per cent improvement-related allocation.

Commercial Cylinder Supply Update

The ministry stated that since March 23, 2026, more than 18.45 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold. A three-member committee of executive directors from Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is working with state authorities and industry stakeholders to plan commercial LPG distribution across states and Union Territories. Over the past five days, more than 7,000 metric tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold daily on average.

Rise in PNG Connections

Government data also shows that since March 2026, over 4.93 lakh PNG connections have been gasified. Additionally, more than 5.51 lakh consumers have registered for new connections. As of April 19, around 39,200 PNG users have surrendered their LPG connections through the MYPNGD.in portal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is the government addressing domestic LPG cylinder shortages?

Domestic LPG has been prioritized, with delivery efficiency near 99%. Many distributors are operating on Sundays to prevent shortages.

What is the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)?

The DAC is sent to customers' registered mobile numbers to authenticate cylinder deliveries. Overall cylinder deliveries have improved by nearly 92% using DAC.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Crisis LPG Crisis US Iran Peace Talks US Iran War LPG Booking Cylinder Crisis In India DAC Based Deliveries
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