ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPay Extra To Get A Faster Ride? CCPA Fines Ola Rs 10 Lakh Over Add-On Feature

Pay Extra To Get A Faster Ride? CCPA Fines Ola Rs 10 Lakh Over Add-On Feature

The Authority has directed Ola to immediately discontinue the practice, holding that it misleads consumers, constitutes an unfair trade practice and employs a dark pattern.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCPA fined Ola for soliciting pre-ride additional payments.
  • Ola misled users, implying payments increased faster ride chances.
  • CCPA deemed it unfair, ordered immediate discontinuation of practice.

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates the ride-hailing platform Ola, for soliciting additional payments from consumers before completion of their journeys through its pre-ride ‘tip’/‘add-on’ feature.

The Authority has directed Ola to immediately discontinue the practice, holding that it misleads consumers, constitutes an unfair trade practice and employs a dark pattern.

The order was passed by the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, following an examination of the feature that prompted consumers to make an additional payment while the app was searching for a driver, suggesting that it could improve their chances of securing a ride faster.

Although Ola subsequently renamed the ‘tip’ as an ‘add-on’, the underlying practice remained unchanged.

The CCPA examined the different versions of the Ola app interface and found that messages such as “Adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster”, “Tip now to boost the chances of getting a ride sooner” and “Improve your chances of quicker ride confirmation!” suggested that paying extra would help consumers secure a ride faster.

Also Read : Inside Jensen Huang’s Final Hours At Nvidia: The Scandal That Changed Everything

The Authority observed that these messages appeared while the app was searching for a driver and directly above pre-set payment amounts.

This created the impression that an additional payment could speed up the booking process.

The use of qualifying words such as ‘might’ and ‘chance’ did not alter the overall impression conveyed to consumers.

The authority also noted that Ola's position was contradictory. While the company stated that the add-on did not influence ride allocation, its app suggested that paying extra could improve the chances of getting a ride sooner.

Further, consumers were not informed that the platform's own data showed lower acceptance rates for requests carrying an add-on or the basis on which the suggested payment amounts were generated.

The CCPA held that these omissions amounted to concealment of material information under Section 2(28)(iv) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The Authority observed that a tip is ordinarily a voluntary payment made after a service has been provided.

Soliciting it before the journey effectively converts a voluntary gratuity into a pre-service payment. Merely renaming the feature from ‘tip’ to ‘add-on’ did not change the nature of the practice.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ola penalized for its pre-ride 'tip'/'add-on' feature?

Ola was penalized by the CCPA for soliciting additional payments before journey completion. This practice was deemed misleading, an unfair trade practice, and a dark pattern.

What penalty did Ola receive and what was the directive?

The CCPA imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Ola. The company was directed to immediately discontinue the practice of soliciting pre-ride 'tip'/'add-on' payments.

How did Ola's pre-ride feature mislead users?

Ola's app showed messages implying that paying extra would secure a ride faster. This misled consumers, as Ola's own stance was that add-ons did not influence ride allocation.

Did changing the 'tip' feature to 'add-on' resolve the issue?

No, the CCPA found that merely renaming the feature from 'tip' to 'add-on' did not change the misleading nature of the practice. The underlying issue of soliciting pre-service payments persisted.

Published at : 13 Nov 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ola CCPA Ola Electric Ccpa Ola Fine Ola Tip Feature
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
SpiceJet Gets December 7 Deadline To File Results, BSE Warns Of Share Trading Suspension
SpiceJet Has Until December 7 To Avoid A Stock Market Suspension: What Investors Should Know
Business
Dalal Street Under Pressure, Wall Street In Red: Sensex Opens 350 Points Down, Nifty Below 25,150
Dalal Street Under Pressure, Wall Street In Red: Sensex Opens 350 Points Down, Nifty Below 25,150
Business
Inside Jensen Huang’s Final Hours At Nvidia: The Scandal That Changed Everything
What Happened Behind Closed Doors Before Jensen Huang Left Nvidia?
Business
Nvidia Shares: Should Investors Sell After Jensen Huang’s Exit? Here’s What Michael Burry Says
Jensen Huang Is Out At Nvidia. Why Michael Burry Thinks Investors Should Be Worried
Advertisement

Videos

UP Political News: BJP Holds High-Level Meeting in Lucknow Over Voter List Revision, Amit Shah's UP Tour Soon
Karnataka News: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes a Ride With CM DK Shivakumar
UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget