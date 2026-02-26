CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Residence, RCom Offices In Rs 2,220 Crore Loan Fraud Case

The CBI conducted searches in connection with an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 2,220 crore. This is based on a complaint filed by Bank of Baroda regarding loans availed by Reliance Communications.
The searches were carried out after the agency registered a second case against Reliance Communications based on a complaint filed by Bank of Baroda on February 24, 2026.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at the residence of Anil Ambani and the registered offices of Reliance Communications in connection with an alleged loan fraud of more than Rs 2,220 crore.
Case Registered On Bank Of Baroda Complaint
According to the CBI, the case has been registered for offences of conspiracy and cheating under the IPC, and criminal misconduct and abuse of official position under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case names Anil Ambani, promoter and erstwhile chairman of Reliance Communications, the company itself, and others.
The allegations state that Bank of Baroda suffered losses exceeding Rs 2,220 crore due to loans availed by Reliance Communications that were allegedly diverted and misused through fictitious transactions involving related parties. Investigators also alleged that the company’s books of accounts were manipulated and irregularities concealed.
Account Declared NPA In 2017
The loan account had been declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017. However, the complaint was lodged after a stay on fraud classification was vacated by the High Court on February 23, 2026. Following this development, Bank of Baroda filed its complaint, and the CBI registered the case immediately.
Separate Case From Earlier SBI-Led Consortium Probe
The CBI noted that it had already registered another case against Reliance Communications based on a complaint filed by the State Bank of India, which was the lead bank in a consortium of 11 lenders.
However, Bank of Baroda was not part of that consortium. The present case relates to a separate loan obtained by Reliance Communications from Bank of Baroda, the erstwhile Vijaya Bank, and the erstwhile Dena Bank, both of which have since been merged with Bank of Baroda.
Documents Seized, Investigation Ongoing
Following the registration of the case, the CBI conducted searches at Ambani’s residence and the company’s offices. Various documents related to the loan transactions were recovered during the operation.
The investigation in the case is continuing.
Frequently Asked Questions
The allegations include conspiracy, cheating, criminal misconduct, and abuse of official position. It's alleged that loans were diverted and misused through fictitious transactions, and company accounts were manipulated.
The loan account was declared a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) in 2017. The complaint was filed after a stay on fraud classification was vacated by the High Court.
No, this is a separate case. The CBI had previously registered a case based on a complaint by the SBI-led consortium, but Bank of Baroda was not part of that group.