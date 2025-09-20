Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCanara Bank To Host 'Canara Utsav 2025' In Bengaluru To Promote Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurship

The “Canara Utsav 2025” event will be held from September 19 to 21 at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road, Bengaluru.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 11:34 AM (IST)

Canara Bank is set to host “Canara Utsav 2025”, a three-day cultural and entrepreneurial exhibition under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, with a focus on local entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment and India’s cultural heritage. The event will be held from September 19 to 21 at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road, Bengaluru and will remain open to visitors daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

'Canara Utsav 2025' 

The “Canara Utsav 2025” designed as a platform for women-led self-help groups and grassroots entrepreneurs, the exhibition will feature products ranging from traditional crafts, handloom clothing and Dasara dolls to organic food and handmade items, reported India TV. Attendees can also experience interactive sessions such as live pottery demonstrations, sketching activities and an organic food court serving regional delicacies and sweets, as reported by Deccan Herald.

The artisans and entrepreneurs from across Karnataka will be participating. Among them is Nitin from Malavalli, Mandya, who will showcase organic farm produce, and Shyla from Tumakuru, whose self-help group employs 22 women to manufacture traditional clothing. Exhibitors from Bagalkot and Kolar districts will present crochet toys, jaggery, and cotton garments, highlighting the diversity of Karnataka’s artisanal traditions.

Canara Bank officials said the initiative goes beyond commerce, aiming to celebrate community spirit, craftsmanship, and self-reliance. By supporting self-help groups and local artisans, the bank hopes to strengthen rural livelihoods and create sustainable economic opportunities, especially for women.

The exhibition is expected to draw large crowds from Bengaluru and surrounding districts, offering visitors a chance to buy authentic regional products while engaging directly with the makers. With its blend of cultural performances, hands-on workshops, and unique products, Canara Utsav 2025 seeks to reinforce the role of banking institutions as enablers of social development.

ALSO READ: Microsoft, JPMorgan Issue Advisory To Employees As Trump Hikes H-1B Visa Fee: 'Return To US By...'

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
