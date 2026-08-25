Canada Fires Back At Trump With 50% Tariffs On Steel, Aluminium, Furniture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canada announced C$27.6 billion retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

These duties, 15%-50%, take effect September 8.

Ottawa also launched a C$7.5 billion support package.

Canada on Tuesday, August 25, announced retaliatory tariffs on C$27.6 billion ($19.94 billion) worth of US goods, matching Washington's latest duties dollar-for-dollar as the trade dispute between the two neighbours intensifies.

The new tariffs will come into effect on September 8 and will impose duties of 15%, 25% and 50% on around 700 products imported from the United States, according to a Canadian government statement.

The move follows US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new 50% tariffs on about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports from Saturday after talks between the two countries failed to prevent the measures.

Canada Announces C$7.5 Billion Support Package

Alongside the retaliatory tariffs, Ottawa announced a C$7.5 billion package of new and enhanced measures aimed at protecting businesses and workers from the impact of the trade dispute.

The package includes support for small and medium-sized businesses, financing to help companies manage cash flow and assistance for workers who could be affected by the new tariffs.

“Our dollar-for-dollar, rate for rate counter-tariffs as well as a multi-billion dollar support package will protect workers, farmers, families, and businesses,” Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

The Canadian government said the tariffs had been structured to limit their impact on Canadian consumers and businesses while continuing to put pressure on US exporters.

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Which US Goods Will Face Canadian Tariffs?

The new duties cover a wide range of products imported from the US.

50% tariffs: Steel, aluminium, furniture and clothing

Steel, aluminium, furniture and clothing 25% tariffs: Cheese, appliances and some seafood

Cheese, appliances and some seafood 15% tariffs: Electronics and tools

The measures represent a significant escalation in the trade confrontation between the two countries, whose economies are closely integrated across manufacturing, energy, agriculture and other sectors.

Canada-US Trade Tensions Reach New Low

The tit-for-tat tariffs mark a new low in Canada-US relations, with both governments imposing increasingly broad trade barriers.

Trump's latest tariffs followed the breakdown of negotiations, while Canadian officials have pledged to protect domestic businesses and workers from the economic fallout.

The dispute comes amid increasingly hostile rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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