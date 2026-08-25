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English NewsBusinessCanada Fires Back At Trump With 50% Tariffs On Steel, Aluminium, Furniture

Canada Fires Back At Trump With 50% Tariffs On Steel, Aluminium, Furniture

The package includes support for small and medium-sized businesses, financing to help companies manage cash flow and assistance for workers who could be affected by the new tariffs.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canada announced C$27.6 billion retaliatory tariffs on US goods.
  • These duties, 15%-50%, take effect September 8.
  • Ottawa also launched a C$7.5 billion support package.

Canada on Tuesday, August 25, announced retaliatory tariffs on C$27.6 billion ($19.94 billion) worth of US goods, matching Washington's latest duties dollar-for-dollar as the trade dispute between the two neighbours intensifies.

The new tariffs will come into effect on September 8 and will impose duties of 15%, 25% and 50% on around 700 products imported from the United States, according to a Canadian government statement.

The move follows US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new 50% tariffs on about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports from Saturday after talks between the two countries failed to prevent the measures.

Canada Announces C$7.5 Billion Support Package

Alongside the retaliatory tariffs, Ottawa announced a C$7.5 billion package of new and enhanced measures aimed at protecting businesses and workers from the impact of the trade dispute.

The package includes support for small and medium-sized businesses, financing to help companies manage cash flow and assistance for workers who could be affected by the new tariffs.

“Our dollar-for-dollar, rate for rate counter-tariffs as well as a multi-billion dollar support package will protect workers, farmers, families, and businesses,” Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

The Canadian government said the tariffs had been structured to limit their impact on Canadian consumers and businesses while continuing to put pressure on US exporters.

ALSO READ: Building Businesses, Creating Jobs: Women Entrepreneurs Strengthen Financial Independence

Which US Goods Will Face Canadian Tariffs?

The new duties cover a wide range of products imported from the US.

  • 50% tariffs: Steel, aluminium, furniture and clothing
  • 25% tariffs: Cheese, appliances and some seafood
  • 15% tariffs: Electronics and tools

The measures represent a significant escalation in the trade confrontation between the two countries, whose economies are closely integrated across manufacturing, energy, agriculture and other sectors.

Canada-US Trade Tensions Reach New Low

The tit-for-tat tariffs mark a new low in Canada-US relations, with both governments imposing increasingly broad trade barriers.

Trump's latest tariffs followed the breakdown of negotiations, while Canadian officials have pledged to protect domestic businesses and workers from the economic fallout.

The dispute comes amid increasingly hostile rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

ALSO READ: Sugar Stock Limit Imposed: Traders Can’t Hold Over 8,000 Quintals At One Location

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Canada's new tariffs on US goods take effect?

Canada's retaliatory tariffs, totaling C$27.6 billion, will come into effect on September 8. They include duties of 15%, 25%, and 50% on about 700 products.

What types of US goods are subject to the new Canadian tariffs?

The duties cover a wide range of products. Steel, aluminum, furniture, and clothing face 50% tariffs, while cheese, appliances, and some seafood face 25% tariffs. Electronics and tools will have 15% tariffs.

What support is Canada offering businesses and workers during the trade dispute?

Canada announced a C$7.5 billion package of new and enhanced measures. This package aims to protect businesses and workers, including support for SMEs, financing, and assistance for affected workers.

Why is Canada imposing new tariffs on US goods?

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs, matching Washington's latest duties. This move follows US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new 50% tariffs on Canadian imports.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs Donald Trump Canada Steel Aluminium Furniture Mark Carney Donald Trump.
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