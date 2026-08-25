Building Businesses, Creating Jobs: Women Entrepreneurs Strengthen Financial Independence

Ajay’s Café has highlighted the growing role of women entrepreneurs within its franchise network as part of its Ajay’s Udaan initiative, held during the 80th Independence Day celebrations. The event recognised women who are managing Ajay’s Café outlets across different cities and building businesses through the brand’s franchise model.

The company currently has around 40 women franchise partners operating its outlets. For several of them, joining Ajay’s Café has marked their first experience of owning and managing a business.

The initiative focused on the connection between independence and financial independence, particularly how business ownership can provide women with greater control over financial decisions while also creating employment and contributing to local economies.

Franchise model opens doors to first-time entrepreneurs

Ajay’s Café supports franchise partners through an established business model that includes training, technology, supply chain assistance and marketing support. This framework is designed to help entrepreneurs take on the operational responsibilities involved in running a café.

For women entering entrepreneurship for the first time, such support can provide a structured way to understand day-to-day business operations, manage teams and make financial decisions. The company said its women franchise partners are increasingly becoming part of its expansion across new locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “Independence gives us the freedom to make our own choices, while financial independence gives us the ability to act on those choices. What makes this journey special is that many of our women franchise partners started their first business with us. Today, they are not only running businesses, but also managing teams, creating jobs and making crucial financial decisions. We believe entrepreneurship can give women a greater sense of economic choice, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”

Women franchise partners contribute to business expansion

Ajay’s Café has more than 265+ outlets across Gujarat and Rajasthan, offering products such as burgers, cold coffee, pizzas and other café items. According to the company, its network of women franchise partners is contributing to its expansion into additional locations.

The franchise network also forms part of the brand’s wider entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ajay’s Café said it has supported entrepreneurs through its franchise operations and generated employment opportunities across its operations and partner outlets.

For franchise owners, operating an outlet involves more than managing sales. It also includes handling employees, maintaining service standards, overseeing supplies and making decisions related to the day-to-day running of the business.

From food outlet to entrepreneurship opportunity

Founded in 2014, Ajay’s Café is operated by Ajay’s Good Food Private Limited. The company began with its first outlet in Navsari, Gujarat, and has since expanded its presence across multiple cities.

The Ajay’s Udaan initiative places the experiences of women franchise partners within this larger business journey. Their stories also illustrate how franchise ownership can serve as an entry point into entrepreneurship for people who may not have previously run a business.

As India observes its Independence Day, the initiative brings attention to another aspect of independence: the ability to make financial choices, operate a business, create employment and build an independent source of income.