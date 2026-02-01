'Show Me The Facts': Sitharaman Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Economy Criticism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget for 2026-27, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders. Addressing the media after the budget speech, Sitharaman responded sharply to criticism from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that young Indians are struggling to find jobs and that manufacturing is slowing. The finance minister said the government is focused on sustaining growth while shielding ordinary citizens from global economic volatility.

Economy On Fast Track, Says Sitharaman

Rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s call for “course correction”, Sitharaman said India’s economy is moving ahead at pace. She highlighted targeted measures in the budget to support sectors facing international pressure, including MSMEs, textiles, leather, agriculture and rural livelihoods.

“We have introduced multiple schemes for farmers, value addition, women entrepreneurs and small businesses,” she said, adding that the government is working to ensure that external shocks do not translate into major disruptions for everyday households.

She stressed that structural reforms remain central to the government’s strategy, with a clear focus on productivity and job creation. “We are building an ecosystem that supports sustained growth. Reforms will continue with the aim of improving efficiency and generating employment,” she noted.

Opposition Pushback, Tech-Led Growth Push

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, argued that the budget ignores India’s real challenges, pointing to falling domestic savings, farmer distress and capital outflows. He said global economic pressures have been overlooked and accused the government of sidestepping urgent issues rather than addressing them directly.

Responding to the criticism, Sitharaman said she was open to debate but asked the opposition to present concrete facts. “Political criticism is welcome, but if there are data points, I am ready to hear them,” she said.

On technology-led growth, the finance minister announced major steps under India’s semiconductor mission, alongside a Rs 40,000 crore electronic components manufacturing scheme aimed at strengthening domestic production. Each city will receive annual funding support, with a strong push towards Tier-2 and Tier-3 urban centres.

She also unveiled plans for rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, designed to reduce India’s dependence on imported critical minerals. According to Sitharaman, this move will have long-term strategic benefits for industries such as electronics and magnet manufacturing.

Overall, the government positioned Budget 2026–27 as a blueprint for resilient growth—balancing reforms, technology investment and social support amid an uncertain global backdrop.