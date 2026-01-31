This year's Union Budget presentation is expected to be different as Part B of the Budget Speech will assume unprecedented importance, with the Finance Minister speaking at length on it.
Union Budget 2026: Part B Set To Take Centre Stage, Break From Past Practice
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to deliver an expansive and vision-focused Part B outlining India’s economic priorities and global roadmap.
This year’s Union Budget presentation is expected to be markedly different from those delivered over the past 75 years, with Part B of the Budget Speech assuming unprecedented importance, as per Government of India (GoI) sources. Traditionally, Union Budget speeches have been heavily weighted towards Part A, which outlined detailed policy measures and allocations, while Part B largely focused on select announcements. However, GoI sources indicated that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to speak at length in Part B during this year’s presentation.
Part B Outlines India’s Economic Vision
According to GoI sources, Part B of the Budget Speech will place strong emphasis on both short-term policy priorities and long-term structural goals, reflecting India’s broader economic vision as the country moves into the second quarter of the 21st century. The sources further noted that Part B will outline a clear roadmap for leveraging India’s local strengths and positioning them on the global stage. It is also expected to highlight India’s current economic capabilities while underlining the nation’s future growth potential across key sectors. Given its forward-looking focus, Part B of the Budget Speech is likely to draw significant attention from economists, policy experts, and global observers, GoI sources said, adding that the segment will articulate the government’s priorities and strategic direction for the coming years.
Related Video
Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP
Frequently Asked Questions
How will this year's Union Budget presentation differ from previous ones?
What will Part B of the Union Budget Speech focus on?
Part B will emphasize short-term policy priorities and long-term structural goals, outlining a roadmap for leveraging India's local strengths and positioning them globally.
What is the expected significance of Part B of the Budget Speech?
Part B is expected to be significant as it will articulate the government's priorities and strategic direction for the coming years, highlighting India's economic capabilities and growth potential.