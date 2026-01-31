Union Budget 2026: Part B Set To Take Centre Stage, Break From Past Practice

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBudgetUnion Budget 2026: Part B Set To Take Centre Stage, Break From Past Practice

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to deliver an expansive and vision-focused Part B outlining India’s economic priorities and global roadmap.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
This year’s Union Budget presentation is expected to be markedly different from those delivered over the past 75 years, with Part B of the Budget Speech assuming unprecedented importance, as per Government of India (GoI) sources. Traditionally, Union Budget speeches have been heavily weighted towards Part A, which outlined detailed policy measures and allocations, while Part B largely focused on select announcements. However, GoI sources indicated that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to speak at length in Part B during this year’s presentation.

Part B Outlines India’s Economic Vision

According to GoI sources, Part B of the Budget Speech will place strong emphasis on both short-term policy priorities and long-term structural goals, reflecting India’s broader economic vision as the country moves into the second quarter of the 21st century. The sources further noted that Part B will outline a clear roadmap for leveraging India’s local strengths and positioning them on the global stage. It is also expected to highlight India’s current economic capabilities while underlining the nation’s future growth potential across key sectors. Given its forward-looking focus, Part B of the Budget Speech is likely to draw significant attention from economists, policy experts, and global observers, GoI sources said, adding that the segment will articulate the government’s priorities and strategic direction for the coming years.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
Budget
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
India
From Jayalalithaa To Mamata: Sunetra Pawar Joins Line Of Women Who Rose In Political Turning Points
From Jayalalithaa To Mamata: Sunetra Pawar Joins Line Of Women Who Rose In Political Turning Points
World
‘STD After Sex With Russian Women’: Bill Gates Reacts To Controversial Epstein Files Claim
‘STD After Sex With Russian Women’: Bill Gates Reacts To Controversial Epstein Files Claim
