Union Budget 2026: Part B Set To Take Centre Stage, Break From Past Practice

This year’s Union Budget presentation is expected to be markedly different from those delivered over the past 75 years, with Part B of the Budget Speech assuming unprecedented importance, as per Government of India (GoI) sources. Traditionally, Union Budget speeches have been heavily weighted towards Part A, which outlined detailed policy measures and allocations, while Part B largely focused on select announcements. However, GoI sources indicated that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to speak at length in Part B during this year’s presentation.

Part B Outlines India’s Economic Vision

According to GoI sources, Part B of the Budget Speech will place strong emphasis on both short-term policy priorities and long-term structural goals, reflecting India’s broader economic vision as the country moves into the second quarter of the 21st century. The sources further noted that Part B will outline a clear roadmap for leveraging India’s local strengths and positioning them on the global stage. It is also expected to highlight India’s current economic capabilities while underlining the nation’s future growth potential across key sectors. Given its forward-looking focus, Part B of the Budget Speech is likely to draw significant attention from economists, policy experts, and global observers, GoI sources said, adding that the segment will articulate the government’s priorities and strategic direction for the coming years.