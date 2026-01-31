Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s Union Budget 2026 is set to be presented on Sunday, 1 February 2026, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering what will be her ninth consecutive Budget speech in Parliament.

The presentation also marks a rare occurrence, the first time in at least a decade that the Union Budget will be tabled on a Sunday.

As policymakers, businesses and households await key announcements, here is a detailed guide on the timing, the parliamentary schedule, how to watch the speech live, and what the broader economic context suggests ahead of the big day.

When Will Budget 2026 Be Presented?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 at 11 AM on Sunday before both Houses of Parliament.

The first half of the Budget Session began on 28 January and will conclude on 13 February. The second half is scheduled to commence on 9 March and will run until 2 April, after which both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.

Ahead of the Budget speech, the customary Halwa ceremony, which symbolises the final stage of Budget preparation, was held on 27 January at the Budget Press in North Block in the presence of the Finance Minister. Following the ceremony, officials involved in drafting the Budget enter a restricted phase to complete the final documentation.

The Budget Session itself commenced on 28 January with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament. On 29 January, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2026, offering a detailed assessment of the state of the economy.

What To Watch For In Budget 2026

While the final announcements remain under wraps, several sectors are expected to remain in focus.

Key areas to watch include artificial intelligence, automobiles, defence, electronics, infrastructure, manufacturing, MSMEs, railways, renewable energy and urban development. Sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, logistics and tourism are also likely to receive attention in terms of allocations and policy direction.

Given the government’s continued emphasis on manufacturing and infrastructure-led growth, industry stakeholders will be looking for signals on capital expenditure, tax incentives and regulatory reforms.

How To Watch Budget 2026 Live

For viewers keen to follow the speech in real time, multiple official broadcast options will be available.

Live video coverage of the Union Budget 2026 can be accessed through ABP Live's official website and its YouTube channel.

In addition, Sansad TV will broadcast live proceedings from Parliament via its YouTube channel, offering coverage in multiple languages. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha live feeds will also carry the address.

State-run broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the Budget presentation live from Parliament on 1 February.

Viewers can also follow updates through the official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in), as well as through the Finance Ministry’s and the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) official social media platforms.

Economic Survey 2026: The Backdrop To The Budget

The Economic Survey 2026, tabled on 29 January, provides the broader economic backdrop ahead of the Budget speech.

The Survey projects that India’s economy could expand by 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and ongoing regulatory reforms.

It also noted that core and headline inflation are expected to be higher in FY27 compared to FY26. However, the Survey indicated that inflationary pressures are unlikely to pose significant concerns.

The Economic Survey, separated from the Budget presentation since 1964, serves as a comprehensive economic document that helps lawmakers and the public understand prevailing challenges and opportunities before fiscal announcements are made.

Why Budget 2026 Matters

Union Budget announcements often influence markets, sectoral growth and household finances. From tax proposals to capital expenditure plans, the speech provides direction for the financial year ahead.

With this being Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget and presented on an unusual Sunday schedule, attention will be heightened across financial markets, industry and the broader public.