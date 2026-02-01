New Panel To Review Impact Of AI On Services Sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced Centre's plan to set up a High-Powered “Education to Employment and Enterprise” Standing Committee aimed at strengthening India’s services sector as a core driver of national development.

Speaking on the initiative, Sitharaman said, “I propose to set up a High-Powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat. This will make us a global leader in services, with a 10% global share by 2047.”

The proposed committee will identify key areas to optimise growth, employment, and exports. "They will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose measures thereof," she said.

This move is part of the government’s broader vision to leverage the services sector to create sustainable employment opportunities and enhance India’s position in the global economy by 2047.

Sitharaman also highlighted the government’s focus on emerging technologies during her Budget speech, emphasising their role in driving 21st-century growth.

“Emerging technologies, including AI. The 21st century is technology driven. Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people: farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill, and the young generation seeking access to newer opportunities,” she said.

Sitharaman noted that the government has introduced initiatives such as the AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, National Research Fund, and the Research, Development and Innovation Fund to support the development and adoption of new technologies. “Our second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations and build capacities,” she added.