Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetNew Panel To Review Impact Of AI On Services Sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Panel To Review Impact Of AI On Services Sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said the “Education to Employment and Enterprise” Standing Committee will identify key areas to optimise growth, employment, and exports.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced Centre's plan to set up a High-Powered “Education to Employment and Enterprise” Standing Committee aimed at strengthening India’s services sector as a core driver of national development.

Speaking on the initiative, Sitharaman said, “I propose to set up a High-Powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat. This will make us a global leader in services, with a 10% global share by 2047.”

The proposed committee will identify key areas to optimise growth, employment, and exports. "They will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose measures thereof," she said.

This move is part of the government’s broader vision to leverage the services sector to create sustainable employment opportunities and enhance India’s position in the global economy by 2047.

Sitharaman also highlighted the government’s focus on emerging technologies during her Budget speech, emphasising their role in driving 21st-century growth.

“Emerging technologies, including AI. The 21st century is technology driven. Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people: farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill, and the young generation seeking access to newer opportunities,” she said.

Sitharaman noted that the government has introduced initiatives such as the AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, National Research Fund, and the Research, Development and Innovation Fund to support the development and adoption of new technologies. “Our second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations and build capacities,” she added.

Related Video

Budget Super Sunday: India Awaits Historic Union Budget as Sitharaman Set for Ninth Straight Presentation

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Artificial Intelligence Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Budget Team Ready as Nirmala Sitharaman Departs for Kartavya Bhavan
Breaking News: Trump Claims India to Buy Crude Oil from Venezuela, Aims to End 50% US Tariff Threat
Breaking Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Heads to Kartavya Bhavan as Pankaj Chaudhary Arrives Ahead of Budget 2026–27
Breaking News: Parliament to Witness India’s First Sunday Budget Presentation
Budget Super Sunday: India Awaits Historic Union Budget as Sitharaman Set for Ninth Straight Presentation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget