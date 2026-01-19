Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The much-awaited Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1. The upcoming policy event is expected to underline the government’s push to boost economic growth, with infrastructure remaining a key priority. Record capital expenditure by the Road and Rail Ministries in the first half of FY26, totaling ₹3.1 lakh crore, including ₹1.7 lakh crore by MoRTH and ₹1.4 lakh crore by Indian Railways, reflects strong policy intent and a focus on execution. The 2026 Budget is expected to continue this momentum, supporting faster asset monetisation via InvITs, structured credit for infrastructure MSMEs, and improved viability mechanisms for HAM and EPC projects. Enhanced adoption of GIS and digital twin technology is also likely to improve project transparency, coordination, and on-ground delivery.

Budget 2026 Focus On Railway

Infrastructure expert Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Founder & Managing Director of Chaitanya Projects Consultancy, said, “Budget 2026 is expected to strengthen capital availability, improve cash-flow certainty across the project lifecycle, and support faster decision-making, enabling large infrastructure programmes to move from planning to delivery with greater efficiency.” Key focus areas in the budget are expected to include expressways, highways, bridges, tunnels, railways, urban development, water resources, and project execution readiness, reinforcing infrastructure as a backbone for India’s long-term growth.