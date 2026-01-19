Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetRailway Budget 2026 Expectations | From Electrification To Freight Expansion, Sector Seeks Higher Investment

Railway Budget 2026 Expectations | From Electrification To Freight Expansion, Sector Seeks Higher Investment

India Railway Budget 2026 eyes rail expansion, new trains, safety tech and capex boost for faster delivery. Enhanced adoption of GIS and digital twin technology is also likely to improve.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The much-awaited Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1. The upcoming policy event is expected to underline the government’s push to boost economic growth, with infrastructure remaining a key priority. Record capital expenditure by the Road and Rail Ministries in the first half of FY26, totaling ₹3.1 lakh crore, including ₹1.7 lakh crore by MoRTH and ₹1.4 lakh crore by Indian Railways, reflects strong policy intent and a focus on execution.  The 2026 Budget is expected to continue this momentum, supporting faster asset monetisation via InvITs, structured credit for infrastructure MSMEs, and improved viability mechanisms for HAM and EPC projects. Enhanced adoption of GIS and digital twin technology is also likely to improve project transparency, coordination, and on-ground delivery.

Budget 2026 Focus On Railway

Infrastructure expert Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Founder & Managing Director of Chaitanya Projects Consultancy, said, “Budget 2026 is expected to strengthen capital availability, improve cash-flow certainty across the project lifecycle, and support faster decision-making, enabling large infrastructure programmes to move from planning to delivery with greater efficiency.” Key focus areas in the budget are expected to include expressways, highways, bridges, tunnels, railways, urban development, water resources, and project execution readiness, reinforcing infrastructure as a backbone for India’s long-term growth.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Union Budget for 2026-27 be presented?

The Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1.

What is a key priority expected in the 2026-27 Union Budget?

Infrastructure is expected to remain a key priority in the upcoming budget, with a continued push to boost economic growth.

What measures are anticipated to support infrastructure development in the 2026 Budget?

The budget is expected to support faster asset monetization via InvITs, structured credit for infrastructure MSMEs, and improved viability for HAM and EPC projects.

What role will technology play in infrastructure projects according to the budget expectations?

Enhanced adoption of GIS and digital twin technology is likely to improve project transparency, coordination, and on-ground delivery.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Union Budget PM Modi Indian Railway Budget LIVE News Nirmal Sitharaman Live Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Live Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Budget 2026 News Budget 2026 Live Union Budget 2026 LIVE Budget 2026 LIVE Updates Budget 2026 Highlights Budget 2026 Key Announcement Union Budget 2026 India Railway Budget 2026 2026 Railway Budget
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
News
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': EAM Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
India
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget