Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026 Income Tax Expectations | Why Homebuyers Want Tax Relief Under The New Regime

Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations | Why Homebuyers Want Tax Relief Under The New Regime

The government’s push towards a simplified tax structure is widely appreciated, and the employees expect the budget to balance simplicity with equity and practicality.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

By Ketan Vajani

India is currently preparing for the Union Budget 2026, and salaried taxpayers are searching for meaningful reforms that recognise rising living costs, evolving work patterns, and the requirement for fair treatment across tax regimes. The government’s push towards a simplified tax structure is widely appreciated, and the employees expect the budget to balance simplicity with equity and practicality. The following are some key expectations of salaried individuals from Budget 2026.

Increase in Standard Deduction Limits

In the current time, the standard deduction is at Rs 75,000 under the new tax regime and  Rs 50,000 under the old regime. The salaried employees, today, incur way higher work-related expenses like conveyance, professional networking, skill upgradation, and digital tools,  which are not directly reimbursed. Moreover, the current deduction limits are no longer connected to income levels, making them not appropriate for the higher earners. Several salaried taxpayers expect the standard deduction to be enhanced significantly, potentially up to Rs 3 lakh, to better reflect actual employment-related costs.

Housing Loan Interest Deduction under the New Regime

One of the biggest disadvantages of adopting the new tax regime is the denial of deduction for the interest paid on housing loans. Such a deduction is available under the old regime; disallowing it under the new regime creates an uneven playing ground. With the outflow of cash on loan interest remaining the same, salaried employees expect the budget to be permitted under both regimes. Even if the government wants to retain differentiation, allowing a lower cap under the new regime would be more equitable than denying the benefit altogether.

Enhancement of Housing Loan Interest Limits

The interest deduction on housing loans is capped at 2 lakh rupees, a limit which has remained unchanged since the assessment of 2015-16. With the sharp rise of property prices and interest costs over the last decade, this limit no longer reflects the economic reality. Salaried taxpayers expect the cap to be increased by at least Rs 3 lakh for non-metro cities and Rs 5 lakh for metro cities, where housing costs are significantly higher.

Extending HRA Benefits to Home Loan EMIs

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption is currently available just to employees living in rented accommodation. Those wanting to buy a home and pay EMIs receive no similar benefit under HRA, making renting a lot more tax-efficient than ownership.  Salaried employees wish that the Budget 2026 allow HRA exemption to be adjusted against housing loan EMIs, with safeguards to avoid double benefits. A choice-based system, between HRA exemption and housing loan interest deduction, helps in promoting home ownership without complicating the law.

Improved Tax Administration and Faster Rectifications

The salaried taxpayers want better tax administration under the new policy. The rectification policies continue to remain unresolved for months despite a prescribed six-month time limit. Delays in correcting system-generated errors create unnecessary financial stress, especially when incorrect tax demands increase. Better and stricter timeline enforcement and better grievance redressal mechanisms enhance taxpayer confidence.

Rebate under Section 87A for Capital Gains

Salaried individuals rapidly want to invest in equity markets to increase their long-term wealth. However, the denial of a rebate under Section 87A against capital gains on listed shares discourages small investors. While earlier provisions allowed such rebate, recent amendments have expressly disallowed it from AY 2026-27. Reinstating this benefit would encourage equity participation and support retail investors who invest their hard-earned savings.

Salaried taxpayers do not seek complexity, but fairness. Union Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to address genuine concerns around housing, inflation, investments, and tax administration. A balanced approach, combining simplification with targeted relief, can ease the financial burden on the middle class while strengthening trust in India’s tax system.

(The author is L&R Committee Chairman and The Chamber of Tax Consultants Past President)

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are salaried taxpayers hoping for in India's Union Budget 2026 regarding standard deductions?

Salaried taxpayers expect an increase in standard deduction limits to better reflect rising living costs and work-related expenses. They hope for limits that are more appropriate for higher earners and potentially up to Rs 3 lakh.

Will housing loan interest deductions be allowed under the new tax regime in Budget 2026?

Currently, housing loan interest deduction is denied under the new tax regime, creating an uneven playing field. Employees hope the budget will permit this deduction, possibly with a lower cap, to ensure more equitable treatment.

Is there a possibility of enhancing the housing loan interest deduction limits in Budget 2026?

The current limit for housing loan interest deduction has been unchanged since 2015-16. Taxpayers expect this cap to be increased, with suggestions of Rs 3 lakh for non-metro and Rs 5 lakh for metro cities.

Can HRA benefits be extended to cover housing loan EMIs in the upcoming budget?

Employees want the Budget 2026 to allow House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption to be adjusted against housing loan EMIs. This would promote home ownership by offering similar tax efficiency as renting.

What improvements are expected in tax administration for salaried taxpayers in Budget 2026?

Salaried individuals desire improved tax administration with faster rectification of errors. They are looking for stricter timeline enforcement and better grievance redressal mechanisms to enhance taxpayer confidence.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman PM Modi Budget Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 Budget 2026 Expectations Budget 2026 For Taxpayers Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations Budget 2026 Tax Relief India Budget 2026 Budget 2026 News Budget 2026 Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget