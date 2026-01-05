No Dates Yet, No Change Either? Why Union Budget 2026 Is Still Expected On February 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The countdown to the Union Budget has quietly begun in New Delhi, even though the government is yet to formally announce the dates of the Budget Session of Parliament.

Behind the scenes, however, preparations are moving ahead on a familiar assumption, that the Union Budget will once again be presented on February 1.

Citing sources, CNBC-TV18 reported that the government is likely to stick to the traditional February 1 timeline for the presentation of the Union Budget, even as an official notification from the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry remains awaited. At this stage, any major deviation from the customary date is considered unlikely.

February 1 Remains the Working Assumption

According to the report, ministries and departments involved in the annual financial exercise are proceeding with their planning on the expectation that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1, or a date very close to it.

The lack of an official announcement has not altered internal timelines, suggesting that February 1 continues to be the government’s preferred choice.

In recent years, the Centre has shown a clear preference for early February budget presentations, allowing sufficient time for policy measures to take effect from the start of the new financial year in April.

Officials say that shifting the date at this point would require significant logistical changes, making it improbable unless absolutely necessary.

Weekend Budget Presentations Not Unusual

If February 1 falls on a weekend, it would not pose a problem. Presenting the Union Budget on a non-working day is no longer unprecedented. The Union Budget for 2020-21, for instance, was tabled on Saturday, February 1, a move that was widely seen as an attempt to minimise disruption to financial markets.

Over the past decade, successive governments have prioritised continuity and predictability in the budget calendar. Market participants, industry bodies and state governments have grown accustomed to early-February announcements, which provide clarity on taxation and spending plans well before the new fiscal year begins.

Ninth Straight Budget for Sitharaman

The upcoming Union Budget 2026 will mark a significant milestone for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. If presented on February 1 as expected, it will be her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Sitharaman presented her first full Budget in 2019 after assuming office as finance minister. This was followed by annual budgets in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she presented an interim Budget ahead of the general elections, followed by the full Union Budget for 2024–25 in July.

The 2025 Budget was also delivered on February 1, reinforcing the pattern that the government appears keen to maintain. The 2026 exercise, therefore, would continue a run of consistent budget presentations under her tenure.

Why the Budget Session Dates Matter

While the Budget presentation date garners the most attention, the broader Budget Session of Parliament is equally crucial. The session typically includes the presentation of the Economic Survey, followed by detailed discussions, debates and voting on the government’s expenditure proposals.

The dates for the Budget Session are usually announced by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry after consultations with key stakeholders, including political parties and parliamentary leadership. This process often concludes only a few weeks before the session begins, explaining the delay in formal notification.

An official announcement on the session schedule is expected in the coming days, sources indicated.

The Union Budget remains one of the most important policy documents of the year. It lays out the government’s fiscal strategy, expenditure priorities and reform agenda for the upcoming financial year. For businesses, investors and households alike, Budget announcements shape expectations on taxation, infrastructure spending, welfare schemes and economic growth.