Union Budget 2026 Cuts UPI, RuPay Incentives By Nearly 10%: Report

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, listed UPI platform Paytm recognised Rs 128 crore in incentive revenue under the scheme.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
The central government has reduced the budgetary outlay for incentives on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay transactions by nearly 10 per cent for the next financial year, even as transaction volumes on both platforms continue to rise.

The incentive allocation announced in the Union Budget on Sunday stands at Rs 2,000 crore for FY27, compared with Rs 2,196 crore in FY26 (revised estimate). The initial budgeted outlay for FY26 was Rs 437 crore.

What The Incentive Scheme Covers

Under the scheme, the government subsidises transactions to promote RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) payments. In FY25, the government subsidised such transactions to the tune of Rs 1,923 crore.

The higher revised outlay for FY26 and the similar allocation for FY27 mark what Bernstein Research described as a “U turn” in the government’s support for India’s digital payments ecosystem, Mint reported.

“This signals a reversal from last year’s moderation in incentives, which had raised concerns around a potential withdrawal of support for UPI payments,” the brokerage was cited in the report.

Context: PIDF Scheme And Platform Revenues

The incentive move comes against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India not extending the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme beyond December 31, 2025. The PIDF incentivised the installation of payment devices in tier-III to tier-VI centres and underserved regions, including the Northeast, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Third-party application providers (TPAPs) such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and NPCI-backed BHIM are authorised by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide UPI payment services, acting as intermediaries between banks and users.

Renewed Push For Tiered MDR

The budget announcement has revived debate around introducing a tiered MDR for large merchants on UPI.

According to RBI definitions, around 60 million merchants accept digital payments in India, of which 90 per cent are small merchants with turnover below Rs 20 lakh. About 5 million are categorised as large enterprises.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the budgetary outlay for UPI and RuPay incentives for the next financial year?

The central government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for incentives on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay transactions in FY27. This is a reduction of nearly 10 per cent from the revised estimate of Rs 2,196 crore in FY26.

What kind of transactions does the incentive scheme cover?

The government subsidises transactions under the scheme to promote RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) payments. This aims to encourage the use of digital payment methods.

What is the significance of the incentive allocation for FY27?

What is the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme?

The PIDF scheme incentivised the installation of payment devices in tier-III to tier-VI centres and underserved regions. The Reserve Bank of India will not extend this scheme beyond December 31, 2025.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman UPI Budget 2026 Union Budget 2026 RuPay Incentives Cut
