Explorer
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces 7 New High-Speed Rail Corridors to Boost City Connectivity
The Finance Minister has announced seven new high-speed rail corridors to strengthen connectivity between cities and support economic growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils seven high-speed rail corridors aimed at improving inter-city travel and accelerating economic growth.
Related Video
Breaking News: PM Modi Arrives at Parliament as Cabinet Prepares to Approve Union Budget 2026-27
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement
Budget
7 Photos
Budget 2026 Defence Expectations: Industry Pushes For AI Warfare, Cyber And Drone Capabilities
Budget
7 Photos
Budget 2026: Real Estate Eyes Tax Relief, Faster Approvals, And Infrastructure Boost
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by