Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned, Next Sitting On February 1, 2026

Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2026 as Finance Minister Sitharaman prepares to present her ninth consecutive Budget.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday afternoon and is set to reconvene on February 1 at 11:00 am. Ahead of the Budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India for the financial year 2025-26 in Parliament.

The move follows established parliamentary convention, where the Survey is presented before the Budget to provide an assessment of the economy’s current position.

Notably, this year’s Union Budget will be presented on a weekend, an uncommon occurrence.

Sitharaman is also poised to create history by delivering her ninth consecutive Budget, a rare milestone in India’s parliamentary journey and a reflection of continuity in economic policymaking.

What The Economic Survey Represents

Often described as the country’s official annual “report card” on the economy, the Economic Survey offers a detailed, data-driven evaluation of India’s economic performance over the past year.

It examines growth trends, sectoral performance, fiscal indicators, and broader macroeconomic developments, while also outlining potential policy directions for the future.

Prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), the Survey is released in two volumes, each addressing different facets of the economy.

While the Union Budget focuses on forward-looking measures such as taxation, spending, and policy initiatives, the Economic Survey provides the analytical foundation explaining why those measures may be necessary.

PM Modi Highlights India-EU Trade Pact Ahead Of Budget Session

Ahead of the Budget Session 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media from Parliament and highlighted the significance of the India-

European Union Free Trade Agreement. He described the agreement as “Free Trade for Ambitious India, for Aspirational Youth, and for Aatmanirbhar India.”

Expressing optimism about its impact, the Prime Minister added, “This Free Trade for Ambitious India, Free Trade for Aspirational Youth, Free Trade for Aatmanirbhar India. I am confident that, especially the manufacturers of India, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities. I am very confident that in a way this is a major step in the direction of confident, competitive and productive India.

PM Modi also underlined India’s democratic strength, stating that the country’s democracy and demography have become a source of global optimism.

He emphasised that Parliament, which he referred to as the “temple of democracy,” must send a strong and positive message to the world during the Budget Session.

Budget Session Timeline

The Budget Session will span 65 days and include 30 sittings, concluding on April 2.

Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing Standing Committees time to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Lok Sabha reconvene?

The Lok Sabha was adjourned and is set to reconvene on February 1 at 11:00 am.

What is the Economic Survey of India?

The Economic Survey is an official annual 'report card' on India's economy, detailing performance, trends, and potential policy directions.

What is the significance of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement mentioned?

Prime Minister Modi highlighted it as a significant step towards a confident, competitive, and productive India, benefiting manufacturers and youth.

How long will the Budget Session last?

The Budget Session will span 65 days with 30 sittings, concluding on April 2, and includes a recess for committee examinations.

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
